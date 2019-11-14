That Realty Group’s Homes For Heroes affiliation saves money for Upstate veterans, first responders and others

Beth Barkley was looking for a way to give back.

The wife of an Army National Guard helicopter pilot, Barkley is well aware of the sacrifices made by those who serve so she jumped at the chance to become a Homes For Heroes affiliate.



A licensed Realtor with That Realty Group, Barkley’s affiliation with Homes For Heroes gives her the chance to help military personnel, healthcare professionals, teachers, police officers, firefighters and EMS personnel across the Upstate save $700 on every $100,000 of the purchase price of a home.

“I recently worked with a first-time homebuyer who is in the military and was able to buy furniture for her new home with the savings,” Barkley said. “There’s no catch and no red tape. On average, heroes save $2,400 when they buy or sell a home through this program.”

Homes For Heroes was established shortly after 9/11 to give back to firefighters, EMS, law enforcement, military (active, reserves and veterans), healthcare professionals and teachers. In the last 10 years, the nonprofit organization has helped more than 32,000 heroes save in excess of $53 million on their real estate transactions.

Homes For Heroes is the largest nationwide network of affiliate real estate, mortgage and local business specialists committed to providing easy ways for heroes to save on a home. Since 2009, the organization has partnered with 2,900 real estate and mortgage professionals like Barkley for real estate transactions to heroes totaling more than $4 billion.

For more information on buying, selling or refinancing a home in the Upstate through the Homes For Heroes program, email beth@thatrealtygroupsc.com.