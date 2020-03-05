Spicy Roasted Cauli Tacos make final five in Carolina Eats March Hoops Recipe Sweepstakes

You can take your game watching party to a healthier level with Gail Richards’ Spicy Roasted Cauli Tacos.

The fourth finalist in the Carolina Eats March Hoops Recipe Sweepstakes presented by Ingles, Richards developed her meatless taco recipe when her husband announced his decision to become a vegetarian.

The Chesnee resident recently visited our kitchen in Studio B at WSPA to prepare her recipe alongside Livin’ Upstate and Your Carolina Host Jamarcus Gaston and Ingles Chef Jasmin Queen.

Since winning the weight-loss reality television show, My Diet is Better Than Yours, Chef Jasmin has been teaching people how to replace less healthy foods with better options. An Ingles Chef for the past four years, Chef Jasmin shares her healthy swap tips on The Ingles Table website.

Using ingredients from Ingles, Richards prepares her Spicy Roasted Cauli Tacos by substituting cauliflower for meat and adding a Chili-Lime Aioli Sauce to create a tasty taco that will be a slam dunk at your game watching gathering.

Ingredients

For the Cauliflower

1 head of Cauliflower

1 tbsp Olive Oil

1 tbsp Butter (softened)

1 tbsp Agave or Honey

For the Spice Mix

1 tsp Chili Powder

1/2 tsp Smoked Paprika

1/2 tsp Paprika

1 tsp Cumin

1 tsp Onion Powder

1 tsp Garlic Powder

* Cayenne Pepper (optional)

* Ground Pepper (optional)

* Sea Salt

For the Tacos

Soft Tortillas

Pico de Gallo

Sour Cream

Lime

Arugula or Shredded Lettuce

For Chili- Lime Aioli Sauce

1/3 cup mayonnaise

1 tbsp olive oil

2 tsp garlic powder

½-1 tsp sriracha salt or sauce

½ tsp ground black pepper

½ tsp cayenne pepper (optional)

½ tsp smoked paprika or plain paprika

1/2-1 tbsp Agave or honey

Heavy Cream

Directions

Cut Cauliflower into florets then place in a large sealable bowl or gallon sized Ziplock bag.

Add olive oil, softened butter, and agave/honey.

Mix well to coat the cauliflower and let marinate 20-30 minutes.

Preheat oven to 450 and line a large baking sheet with parchment paper.

Spread the florets onto the lined baking sheet and bake for about 25 minutes or roast until charred slightly

While the cauliflower is cooking, prepare your desired taco fillings and dressing.

Mix all ingredients together. Mixture will be thick.

Use heavy cream to thin mixture to make it pourable.

Build the taco, top with Aioli Sauce and enjoy!

Watch Your Carolina at 9 a.m. on Monday, March 9, when we’ll draw the grand prize winner of the Carolina Eats March Hoops Recipe Sweepstakes. The winner will receive a Big Green Egg from Bob Burnett’s Appliance & Bedding Center.