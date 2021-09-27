Spartanburg's Linda Bowser wins grand prize in Carolina Eats Fall Recipe Sweepstakes

Linda Bowser of Spartanburg is the grand prize winner in the Carolina Eats Fall Family Favorites Recipe Sweepstakes presented by Ingles, taking home a prize pack full of fun including spa days and shopping.

Bowser entered her Taco Soup in the quarterly Carolina Eats sweepstakes, preparing her dish alongside Ingles Chef Jasmin Queen and Your Carolina’s Jamarcus Gaston on WSPA’s Your Carolina show.

“With this recipe, you get the flavor of tacos without all the calories of tacos,” Chef Jasmin said. “I like this recipe because it’s a good, thick, hearty soup. It’s really filling.”

The Carolina Eats Recipe Sweepstakes presented by Ingles is held each quarter. Four finalists are selected at random among those entering the sweepstakes, with each finalist receiving a $250 Ingles gift card.

Finalists are invited to prepare their recipes on Your Carolina, and are entered into a drawing to win a grand prize pack, which this quarter includes a spa package from FRIGID, Greenville’s Coolest Recovery Spa, and a gift basket and $100 gift card from Mast General Store in Greenville.

Watch the Livin’ Upstate website for the next Carolina Eats Recipe Sweepstakes presented by Ingles, coming in October.