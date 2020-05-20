Spartanburg’s Heidi Gomez a Carolina Eats recipe sweepstakes finalist with her Stuffed Jalapenos
If you’re looking for a tasty Memorial Day appetizer, you’ve found it with this Stuffed Jalapenos recipe submitted by Heidi Gomez of Spartanburg.
The third of four finalists in the Carolina Eats Memorial Day Chillin’ & Grillin Recipe Sweepstakes presented by Ingles, Heidi visited our Studio B kitchen in Spartanburg to prepare her recipe, using ingredients from Ingles, alongside Ingles Chef Jasmin Queen. Your Carolina and Livin’ Upstate host Jamarcus Gaston looked on at a safe social distance via Zoom.
“I like to cook and that’s been keeping me busy while my family has been at home during COVID-19,” said Heidi, a piano teacher who has been conducting virtual lessons for many of her students.
Heidi says her Stuffed Jalapenos make a great side dish, but also are a surprising tasty topping for a Memorial Day grilled hamburger.
Stuffed Jalapenos
Ingredients
- 15 medium to large jalapenos
- 8 oz cream cheese
- 8 oz Mexican chorizo, cooked
- 1/2 package Ranch packet
- 3/4 cup shredded cheddar cheese
- Optional: 3 Roma tomatoes, diced
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees
- Line a cookie sheet with tin foil and spray with cooking spray
- Split and de-seed jalapenos and line them up on the cookie sheet
- Mix the softened cream cheese with the chorizo and ranch packet
- Add in 1/4 cup of shredded cheese
- Stuff each pepper half with the mixture and bake for 25 minutes
- Top with remaining shredded cheese and bake 10 more minutes
- Optional: when finished baking top with diced tomatoes right before serving