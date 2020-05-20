Spartanburg’s Heidi Gomez a Carolina Eats recipe sweepstakes finalist with her Stuffed Jalapenos

If you’re looking for a tasty Memorial Day appetizer, you’ve found it with this Stuffed Jalapenos recipe submitted by Heidi Gomez of Spartanburg.

The third of four finalists in the Carolina Eats Memorial Day Chillin’ & Grillin Recipe Sweepstakes presented by Ingles, Heidi visited our Studio B kitchen in Spartanburg to prepare her recipe, using ingredients from Ingles, alongside Ingles Chef Jasmin Queen. Your Carolina and Livin’ Upstate host Jamarcus Gaston looked on at a safe social distance via Zoom.

“I like to cook and that’s been keeping me busy while my family has been at home during COVID-19,” said Heidi, a piano teacher who has been conducting virtual lessons for many of her students.

Heidi says her Stuffed Jalapenos make a great side dish, but also are a surprising tasty topping for a Memorial Day grilled hamburger.

Stuffed Jalapenos

Ingredients

15 medium to large jalapenos

8 oz cream cheese

8 oz Mexican chorizo, cooked

1/2 package Ranch packet

3/4 cup shredded cheddar cheese

Optional: 3 Roma tomatoes, diced

Instructions