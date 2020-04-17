Spartanburg musicians Shane Pruitt, Joe Power headline this week’s Sit. Stay. Dray.

Dray Bar and Grill in Spartanburg continues to support Upstate singer/songwriters affected by the closure of restaurants, bars and entertainment venues with Sit. Stay. Dray., a Facebook Live series originating from the restaurant at 7 p.m. each Friday.

Tonight’s featured musicians are Hurt & Skip, aka Shane Pruitt and Joe Power.

Pruitt, a Spartanburg native who leads the Shane Pruitt Band, also has become a favorite session guitarist and has performed with The Marshall Tucker Band, Jeff Sipe, Ike Stubblefield, Yonrico Scott, Col. Bruce Hampton, Duane Trucks and many others.

A chiropractor by day, Power plays guitar and handles vocals for Buffalohead, a heavy progressive blues rock band out of Spartanburg.

Sit. Stay. Dray is sponsored by Dray Bar and Grill, Your Carolina with Jack & Megan and Livin’ Upstate.

Each Friday night, The Dray is featuring a date night dinner special for pickup or delivery, then you can head home to watch the live performance originating from the restaurant.

Enjoy the Sit. Stay. Dray. livestream on the Dray Bar and Grill Facebook page.

Dray Bar and Grill, 1800 Drayton Rd Suite 301, Spartanburg, SC 29307, (864) 310-4177. Special hours for pickup and delivery: Tuesday-Thursday 11-8; Friday – Saturday 11-9; Sunday – Monday CLOSED.