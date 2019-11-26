Small Business Saturday celebrations around the Upstate

For every $100 spent at a local business, $68 of it stays in the local economy. That’s the motivation behind Small Business Saturday and the celebrations planned around the Upstate on November 30. Here’s a sampling of what’s in store this Saturday:

Easley SC

Ninja Warrior Coffee House, 1954 E. Main Street, will host Small Business Saturday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. The celebration will feature more than 20 vendors and two food trucks, along with live music and lots of great coffee and non-coffee drinks inside the coffee house.

Fountain Inn

The Fountain Inn Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Shop Small Saturday from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. in downtown Fountain Inn.

Greenville SC

Fiction Addiction, 1175 Woods Crossing Road, #5, will feature self-published and small press author book signings from 11 a.m. until 3:45 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. The author signing schedule is:

11am-noon: Kate Salley Palmer, signing The Lady of Cofitachequi and 2020 Race to the White House

11am-noon: Edith Melson, signing Unruffled: Thriving in Chaos

12:15-1:15pm: Michael Havelin, signing Ben Bones and the Uncivil War

12:15-1:15pm: James Heaton, signing A Long Drive to the Coast

1:30-2:30pm: Lee Lyons, signing Southern Shamrock

1:30-2:30pm: Stacey Brown Randall, signing Generating Business Referrals without Asking: A Simple Five Step Plan to a Referral Explosion

2:45-3:45pm: Christine Kindberg, signing The Means That Make Us Strangers

2:45-3:45pm: Emily Golus, signing Escape to Vindor

2:45-3:45pm: L. Chance Shiver, signing Oberlin’s Anomaly

Greer SC

LVV & Co. and The Gathering Place will host a Small Business Saturday celebration from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 3318-A Brushy Creek Road. The event will feature 15 Greer area businesses.

Simpsonville SC

The Clock Tower Artistic Cooperative and the City of Simpsonville will host Shopping the Tracks on Small Business Saturday 2019, an event bringing together local Simpsonville artists and local small businesses along Main Street. There will be food trucks, a Kids Zone sponsored by Big Air, live music by Anthony Tomlinson from Retro Vertigo and Sweet & Lo, and a special appearance by Santa.

Woodruff SC

The Small Business Saturday celebration in the City of Woodruff will feature downtown vendors, food trucks, entertainment and a “Poker Walk”. Organized by the Small Business Committee of the City of Woodruff, the celebration from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. will include a children’s art exhibit at Muse, a sidewalk cellist and carolers.

Participating businesses include those in downtown and outside downtown. When shoppers enter a participating business, they will receive a Poker Card, and a hole punch for each business visited and each purchase made. Cards will be turned in at 6 p.m. at Rottie’s 221 Biergarten in downtown Woodruff, where prizes will be awarded to the best hands. Check The Woodruff Times for a list of participating businesses.