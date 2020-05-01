Singer/songwriter Spencer Rush featured during tonight’s Sit. Stay. Dray. in-home concert series

The Dray Bar & Grill in-home concert series continues tonight at 7 p.m. with a live performance by Spencer Rush originating from the Spartanburg restaurant.

Dray Bar and Grill launched the Sit. Stay. Dray. livestream event to support Upstate singer/songwriters affected by the closure of restaurants, bars and entertainment venues. The concert series is sponsored by Dray Bar & Grill, Your Carolina with Jack & Megan and Livin’ Upstate.

Tonight’s Facebook Live event features guitarist/vocalist Spencer Rush of Greenville. The singer/songwriter typically performs 250 shows across the country each year and has been on tour with such acts as Edwin McCain, Vertical Horizon and Hootie & the Blowfish. Rush has created a unique sound influenced by the likes of Elton John, The Police and Pink Floyd.

Each week, Dray Bar & Grill features a date night dinner special for pickup. Music lovers can then head home to enjoy a live performance by a local musician who typically would be playing at an area restaurant, bar or live music venue in the Upstate.

Enjoy the Sit. Stay. Dray. livestream on the Dray Bar & Grill Facebook page.

Dray Bar & Grill, 1800 Drayton Rd Suite 301, Drayton, SC 29333, (864) 310-4177.

The Dray is operating with special hours for pickup and delivery: Tuesday-Thursday 11-8; Friday – Saturday 11-9; Sunday – Monday CLOSED.