Sing Like A Star Charity Concert on Nov. 23 to benefit Make-A-Wish SC

Charla Tippin-Smith is passionate about helping children, so when she was named a W.I.S.H. Society honoree by Make-A-Wish South Carolina, she got to work.

After hosting a successful Great Greer Bake-Off fundraiser in September, Tippin-Smith has planned another special event to raise funds that grant life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. On November 23, Tippin-Smith will host the Sing Like A Star Charity Concert at The Spinning Jenny in Greer.

The event will feature performances by Upstate musicians Drew and Laura Horton, Candace Faith, Jonathan Hannon and Slow Drawl. A silent auction with items donated by Greer area businesses will be held throughout the evening. Admission is $25, with all proceeds benefiting Make-A-Wish SC.

The South Carolina chapter of Make-A-Wish grants more than 200 wishes each year, like the travel trailer given to Matthew Barbier of Talyors, SC. Born at 25 weeks and weighing only 1 lb. 11 oz., Matthew was in the hospital the first two years of his life. Now at four-and-a-half, he must be connected 24/7 to Trach and feeding tubes for survival.

“The travel trailer allows Matthew to enjoy the great outdoors and has helped him gain a little bit of freedom,” said Matthew’s mother, Frida.

The average cost of a life-changing wish is $7,500, according to Amanda Osborne, Vice President of Advancement for Make-A-Wish SC.

“It’s rewarding when you see families having a great time together and making memories,” Osborne said. “We’re so grateful to people like Charla who help us make wishes come true for these critically ill children.”

For Tippin-Smith who began volunteering with Make-A-Wish, fundraising was the next natural step.

“A wish come true helps children feel stronger, more energetic, and more willing and able to battle their critical illnesses,” Tippin-Smith said. “It’s good to know that for just a day or two, families don’t have to think about doctors’ appointments, hospitals or medical treatments. For many, the wish marks a turning point in the fight against their illnesses.”

Want to go?

What: Sing Like A Star Charity Concert benefiting Make-A-Wish SC

When: Saturday, November 23, 2019, Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Music begins at 6:00 p.m.

Where: The Spinning Jenny, 107 Cannon Street, Greer SC 29651

Admission: $25. Tickets can be purchased in advance online or at the door.

Can’t attend but would like to donate? Go here.