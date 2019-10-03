Seven Must Visit Upstate South Carolina Wineries.

The upstate of South Carolina is home to several very unique wine destinations. Just in case you haven’t heard, below we break down seven must visit local award winning producers.

Cityscape Winery – Pelzer

The Muscadine vineyard and winery was established approximately 10 years ago on old farm land along the southern outskirts of Greenville County. Josh and Deb Jones, current owners, purchased the operation in 2015. The wine offerings have been expanded to include several Vinifera vintages produced from imported grapes. Winery mascot, Pinot the Pig, is a local legend.

Wellborn Winery – Traverlers Rest

Small vineyard and winery in Northern Greenville County producing small batch award winning wines mostly from estate grown French-American Hybrid grape or locally sourced berries and fruit.

Lazy Bear Winery – Easley

Located in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, this small winery focuses on producing fruit wines and meads. This family owned backyard operation has accumulated multiple awards for their craft.

Old Rock Quarry Winery – Enoree

This winery will satisfy your sweet tooth with their fruit infused blends. The atmosphere has been described to be reminiscent of visiting old friends and sitting in their backyard by the fire pit sharing a bottle of homemade wine.

Victoria Valley Vineyards – Cleveland

South Carolina’s only winery with estate planted European Vinifera vines. The winery also features a café serving a full lunch menu. The café patio features beautiful mountain and vineyard views.

Wandering Bard Meadery – Mauldin

Producing award winning meads from locally sourced ingredients. The production facility host an open house the first Saturday of each month offering lovers of mead an opportunity to discover their craft.

Windy Hill Orchard & Cidery – York

A working apple orchard, the cidery is open seasonally and normally gets very busy around harvest season. A great family atmosphere with the apple orchard and farm store featuring their locally famous apple cider doughnuts.

Follow WineryEscapades.Com for further details and suggestions as we continue to explore for locally and regionally produced wine, mead, cider, beer, and spirits.