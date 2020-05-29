SC Works Greater Upstate virtual job fair on July 16 to focus on professional jobs

SC Works Greater Upstate will host its next virtual job fair on Thursday, July 16, with a focus on administrative, executive, management and Information Technology positions available across the Upstate.

The 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. virtual regional event allows companies the opportunity to chat with job seekers in real time, with candidates and company hiring managers able to participate in virtual interviews.

“More than 50 percent of the job seekers who participated in our virtual job fair in May participated in a virtual chat session with hiring employers,” said Johnnie-Lynn Crosby, Regional Business Solutions Director for SC Works Greater Upstate. “One job offer was made during the live virtual event.”

With in-person job fairs sidelined due to the COVID-19 pandemic, SC Works Greater Upstate purchased the virtual platform and held its first virtual job fair on May 7. The May fair hosted 42 Upstate companies and had 976 job seekers pre-register.

“More than half of those who pre-registered for the May 7 fair had professional experience,” Crosby said. “Because of that, the July 16 virtual event will focus on those types of jobs.”

Area companies can register to participate at no charge. Here are the steps in the registration process:

Step 1: Register as an employer via www.scworks.org.

Step 2: Post your open jobs online at www.scworks.org.

Step 3: Register for the July 16 virtual event. SC Works staff will get your job orders on the virtual platform and send you your login information.

Step 4: Build your company’s virtual booth.

Questions? Contact Johnnie-Lynn Crosby at jcrosby@scworksgreaterupstate.com.

SC Works is an equal opportunity employer/program. “Auxiliary aids and services available upon request to individuals with disabilities” TTY: 711