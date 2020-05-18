Sandy Hanebrink’s Persian Grilled Chicken is a finalist in the Carolina Eats Memorial Day recipe sweepstakes

For Sandy Hanebrink of Anderson, cooking is a chance to build on fond memories of her family and friends in the kitchen enjoying fresh-cooked meals.

“Cooking is a celebration, especially when it turns out amazing,” says Hanebrink, who is executive director of Touch the Future, an Anderson-based nonprofit that provides accessibility training and assistive technology products and services to seniors and those with disabilities. “It’s also a chance to experiment and create dishes I learn about while traveling, and that friends from near and far share.”

A finalist in the Carolina Eats Memorial Day Chillin’ & Grillin’ Recipe Sweepstakes presented by Ingles, Sandy submitted her Persian Grilled Chicken recipe. Using ingredients from Ingles, Ingles Chef Jasmin Queen prepared Sandy’s recipe in WSPA’s Studio B kitchen with Sandy watching from a safe social distance via Zoom.

The four sweepstakes finalists received a $250 Ingles gift card and a chance to win an LG Kitchen Range from Bob Burnett’s Appliance & Bedding Center in Spartanburg worth $2,299. The winner will be selected at random and announced on Friday, May 22, on Your Carolina.

Ingredients

1 ½ cups dried apricots, chopped

2 large or 3 medium apples, cored and chopped (no need to peel)

2 large or 3 medium onions, chopped

2 ½ -3 lbs chicken pieces, marinated for a 1-2 hours (or longer if you have the time) in a citrus based-marinade of your choice. Sandy uses a mixture of olive oil, orange juice, a bit of lemon juice and a large pinch of Herbs de Provence)

2/3 cup dry red wine

Cinnamon

Instructions