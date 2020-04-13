Riverstead is the perfect setting for social distancing

During these days of social distancing, Riverstead, a 418-acre agrihood in northern Greenville County, is the perfect setting.

In addition to homesites ranging from one to five acres, Riverstead has set aside 250 acres for nature conservation and open spaces. And following the agrihood model that features a farm as the focal point of the community, Riverstead devotes 17 acres to agriculture and a working farm.

Agrihood-grown fruits and vegetables, meat, eggs, milk, butter and honey are available daily from the community’s Harvest House. Edible landscaping like vineyards, orchards and berry fields are scattered throughout the community and large homesites allow plenty of room for personal gardens.

Thirty new chickens recently joined the Riverstead family as the community ramps up its egg production for residents, according to developer Lucas Anthony. And with 5,000 strawberries planted, the community is prepping to grow tomatoes, bell peppers and carrots.

“We designed Riverstead for folks who want a simple way of living.,” Anthony said. “We’ve got pretty much everything a family needs – produce, eggs, hiking and biking trails, the river, the forest.

Riverstead promotes a lifestyle of recreation and the enjoyment of nature, with a community concept that is sustainable and resilient. The community also offers educational classes for residents.

“You can have up to six chickens on your homesite, so we teach residents how to raise chickens,” Anthony said. “It’s amazing how this type of lifestyle is trending – learning about your food, getting your hands dirty and being outdoors.”

Anthony said during the present shutdown, people are finding their way to Riverstead to hike and enjoy nature.

“Our gates are open,” he said. “You don’t have to talk to anyone, just come and enjoy it. Maintaining a social distance is easy with 400 acres.”

For more information, visit Riverstead.com.