Restaurant Week South Carolina returns Jan. 12-22

GREENVILLE, S.C. – Starting Jan. 12, restaurants across the Upstate will be offering great food at amazing prices for Restaurant Week South Carolina. Fifty restaurants in Greenville County and nine restaurants in Spartanburg County will be participating in the culinary celebration through Jan. 22.

CAMP Chef Drew Erickson and Fork and Plough Chef Shawn Kelly gave us a taste of what to expect!

“CAMP restaurant is located in Camperdown Plaza. What we like to say is that our concept is that we have no concept. So, we just have whatever we want to cook on the menu,” Erickson said. “The promotion we’re doing for Restaurant Week is a three for $35 option. So, we have a special menu with 10 items on it. Five are new, and five are from the menu. You’ll have options like the hand-rolled linguini with scallops, our pork and shrimp dumplings, and a beer cheese soup with wagyu sausage and soft pretzels.”

CAMP is located at 2 E Broad Street in Greenville. Click here to view CAMPS’ Restaurant Week menu.

Chef Kelly said Fork and Plough will be offering a three courses for $42 special.

“If you haven’t been before, we’re kind of a farm-to-table restaurant. We support local farmers for both produce and proteins. We get fish from the coast, things like that,” Kelly explained. “Our menu generally changes every day, but for the next 10 days, for Restaurant Week, we’ll be doing a set menu. We’re having three courses for $42. We’ve got five options for the first course and second course and four desserts.”

“I brought along two of the plates that we’re doing. One is grilled pork loin with collards and a sweet potato casserole with some balsamic onions and some apples from North Carolina. And then basically a play on blackened shrimp Alfredo, but we’re using gnocchi and some artichokes and spinach. These are just a couple of the options we’re doing,” Kelly explained.

Fork and Plough is located at 1629 East North Street in Greenville. Click here to view Fork and Plough’s Restaurant Week menu.

Restaurant Week spans from casual settings to fine dining experiences. While some participating restaurants will be offering a lunch and dinner menu, CAMP and Fork and Plough will only be offering dinner options. Erickson and Kelly recommended making reservations as they will fill up quickly during Restaurant Week.

“It’s an opportunity for people to maybe go out of their comfort zone and try something new,” Erickson said.

Find the full list of restaurants and deals here.