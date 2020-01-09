Resolve to be a better communicator in 2020

Resolving to communicate more effectively should be added to our list of New Year’s resolutions, with emphasis on face-to-face communication.

A study by the Joint Commission for Transforming Healthcare revealed that up to 80 percent of serious medical errors can be attributed to miscommunication among medical staff. The good news is that we can easily learn skills to help us communicate more effectively and improve our business and personal relationships.

Making effective requests of others is an integral part of good communication in the workplace and at home. But many of us haven’t learned how to deliver a concise request with clear expectations.

Oftentimes, we expect others to read our minds or intuitively know how to respond to our requests. But that typically leads to a ‘never mind, I’ll do it myself’ situation.

A simple request example is someone asks for a glass of water. Our shared background of obviousness makes it safe to assume that the water won’t be coming from the commode. But, will the water be bottled or a glass of tap water? Just because you like a cold bottle of water from the refrigerator doesn’t mean that the other person does. He or she might prefer tap water or something at room temperature.

Here are six elements of an effective request:

A speaker to deliver the spoken request

A committed listener who is competent to deliver on the request

Timeframe for accepting and completing the request

Understanding the context of the request – explain why

A speaker and listener emotionally receptive to a request

Clearly identified conditions of satisfaction

Requests are most effective when delivered in person, which often is at odds with the texting and emailing environments in which most of us operate. For effective communication in 2020, below are best practices on assessing the most efficient delivery method.

When texting may be best:

While traveling

When running late

When in danger

When sharing sensitive information while in public

When organizing a group gathering

When you’re able to communicate faster, such as tech support via text

Remember that texting can lead to feelings of intrusion, so always text with permission.

When to send an email:

When you need a record of the conversation

To fully convey thoughts on an important issue

Remember that it is helpful to write the way that you speak. Keep sentences short and make any calls to action obvious. While many of us rely heavily on email for our day-to-day interactions, a recent study of the U.S. workplace revealed that:

89% of American workers say email, text and voicemail get in the way of their workplace relationships

87% of American workers say email is not an effective way to resolve workplace confrontations

67% of senior executives say their organization would be more productive with face-to-face communication

When to call:

For efficiency: Why send a novel or go back and forth through text or email when you can condense it down to a two-minute phone call?

For quality: To properly relay a meaningful message

For a better emotional radar: People may question the attitude or meaning behind texts or emails

When interviewing for a job

When you need information: Perhaps you’re waiting on test results from a doctor, you would call to see if they’re in yet. Or, if your child’s school is calling, that’s a call you want to take. Scheduling appointments, though many can now be done online, is also a task that can be efficiently done over the phone.

Always remember to gauge your audience. Would they rather hear your voice than read a text or email message from you? Or is it easier for them to speak with you than type?

About the Author

Stacey Bevill is the founder of Ask and Receive Coaching (now a division of Ask and Receive, Inc), which offers coaching, consulting, custom workshops and presentations that help companies increase their bottom lines by creating an environment that promotes innovation, cooperation, communication and quality by motivating and inspiring employees. Stacey received certification from the internationally acclaimed Newfield Network Coaching Institute (NCC), is a Board Certified Coach, and is accredited by the International Coach Federation (ICF). She is a HeartMath® Certified Coach, Trainer, and Stress & Well-Being Assessment Provider and a Certified Trauma Professional, accredited by the International Association of Trauma Professionals (IATP). Stacey holds a master’s level certification in Marketing Strategy from Cornell, a master’s level certification in Entrepreneurship from the Terry College of Business at the University of Georgia, and a bachelor’s degree from Lander University in Greenwood, SC. She and her husband, Bobby, reside in Spartanburg.