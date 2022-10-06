Pro Wrestling TURBO to hold Monster Mash at Brewery 85
GREENVILLE, S.C. – Pro Wrestling TURBO will be holding Monster Mash on Oct. 21 at Brewery 85.
During the family-friendly event, “Mad Dog” Josh Powers will take on “The Real” Joshua Cutshall for the Pro Wrestling TURBO Championship Title in a Mad Dog Mayhem match. If you’ve been to one of the events before, you know that anything goes in a Mad Dog Mayhem match!
The event will also include matches between:
- Buff N Fluff Connection vs “H.E. Double Hockey Sticks”
- Selina Rose vs Ella Envy
- Billy Brash vs “Spirit Machine” TK
- And the TURBO Scramble Championship Match between WrestleRanger, Westbrook, Bojack, Brittany Jade, and Alexevion
The doors will open at 6:30 p.m. for the 7:30 p.m. bell time, and the brewery will be offering alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.
Tickets start at $12 for general admission, and ticket package deals are available. Everyone is invited to wear a Halloween costume to the event!
Brewery 85 is located at 6 Whitlee Ct. in Greenville.
For more information, visit Pro Wrestling TURBO’s website or follow them on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.