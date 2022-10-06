Pro Wrestling TURBO to hold Monster Mash at Brewery 85

GREENVILLE, S.C. – Pro Wrestling TURBO will be holding Monster Mash on Oct. 21 at Brewery 85.

During the family-friendly event, “Mad Dog” Josh Powers will take on “The Real” Joshua Cutshall for the Pro Wrestling TURBO Championship Title in a Mad Dog Mayhem match. If you’ve been to one of the events before, you know that anything goes in a Mad Dog Mayhem match!

The event will also include matches between:

Buff N Fluff Connection vs “H.E. Double Hockey Sticks”

Selina Rose vs Ella Envy

Billy Brash vs “Spirit Machine” TK

And the TURBO Scramble Championship Match between WrestleRanger, Westbrook, Bojack, Brittany Jade, and Alexevion

The doors will open at 6:30 p.m. for the 7:30 p.m. bell time, and the brewery will be offering alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

Tickets start at $12 for general admission, and ticket package deals are available. Everyone is invited to wear a Halloween costume to the event!

Brewery 85 is located at 6 Whitlee Ct. in Greenville.

For more information, visit Pro Wrestling TURBO’s website or follow them on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.