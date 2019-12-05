Pro tips for decorating your Christmas tree

White lights or multi-colored? Do you put ribbon or ornaments on the tree first? What’s the best tree topper to use?

We all want our Christmas tree to look like it was decorated by a pro, so we called in a pro to show us the ropes. Livin’ Upstate contributor Sammy Batts, owner of Fig Leaf + Co. in Spartanburg, stopped by our 7 On Main studio this week to help Your Carolina’s Heather Husson trim the Your Carolina tree.

Using some of our existing decorations and a few new items like ribbon and tree picks, Sammy showed us how to design and decorate in style. First, they strung the (all white) lights, then added the tree’s red star topper and placed the tree skirt underneath.

Next, Sammy showed us how to place wired ribbon on the tree for a layered and styled look. Starting at the top of the tree, she pushed the tip of the ribbon deep into the tree. Bringing the ribbon out and curling it around, she pushed the piece of ribbon into the tree again, then repeated the process until she reached the bottom.

With the ribbon in place, Sammy and Heather hung large and small ball ornaments, and inserted tree picks, including branches and berries, that matched the tree’s red, silver and gold color scheme. After eyeballing the tree to make sure everything was well balanced with no bare spots, the 2019 Your Carolina Christmas tree was complete.

More about Sammy

Sammy Batts is a wife, mom, lifestyle blogger and passionate lover of all-things interiors. She is the founder and lead interior designer at Fig Leaf + Co design studio in Spartanburg, SC. Sammy is inspired by nature, community, history and oat milk lattes. An island girl at heart, Sammy’s early days were spent running the beaches of Pawleys Island, SC where her obsession with melding nature into the home truly began. After college, she and her husband moved to Nashville, TN where Fig Leaf + Co was born. She now resides in Spartanburg with her husband, Tyler, baby girl June, and spunky dog Scout.

