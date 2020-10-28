New website lets users explore, experience all things Anderson County

Ronnie Booth sees his role with AndersonSCLiving.com as a continuation of what he did for the past 16 years as president of Tri-County Technical College – promote Anderson County and try to make the community a better place.

“There are a lot of good things taking place in Anderson County and some of them are difficult to find out about,” Booth said. “I think this is really going to help people find out what’s going on and help them do things that support their local communities.”

AndersonSCLiving.com launched this week, putting all things Anderson County at your fingertips. The lifestyle website is dedicated to exploring and experiencing all areas of the county from Pendleton to Powdersville, Lake Hartwell to Honea Path.

“We looked at other communities that had an app or website where you could find a lot of different things from events to sports and entertainment,” said Anderson Mayor Terence Roberts, who serves as chairman of Innovate Anderson, the pubic-private partnership behind the website. “We thought that was a piece that was missing for Anderson County.”

The website introduces you to interesting and accomplished Andersonians – past and present – and helps you get acquainted with local artists, business owners, musicians, retailers, restaurateurs and a host of others who make Anderson County a great place to live, work and play.

The website’s comprehensive, countywide Calendar of Events keeps users posted on community happenings, and includes a feature allowing them to upload their own events. Users also can sign up for a free weekly newsletter.

The website features content from community contributors such as April Cameron, director of the Anderson Arts Center, and Dustin Norris, curator at the Anderson County Museum.

“We’re very excited to be involved in this website,” Cameron said. “There are so many good things happening in Anderson and it’s just a matter of people being able to find out what it is and where it is. We have some big city stuff going on right here in Anderson. We’re in a wonderful, beautiful historical building that was built in the early 1900s, so when people visit our facility, they’re seeing so much more than art. They’re seeing history, as well.”

For Norris, he sees the new website as a way to help people learn about the people and events that shaped what Anderson became, and showcase how and why Anderson carved out its particular place in the Southern landscape. His first story for AndersonSCLiving.com, entitled “Our creepy county,” explores ghost stories in Anderson County.

“All the best ghost stories are grounded in something historical or are attached to a historic building or person,” Norris said.

Whether a native, a new resident or just passing through, AndersonSCLiving.com is your one-stop shop for things to do and places to visit in the northwest corner of South Carolina.