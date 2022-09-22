National Hunting and Fishing Day event to be held in Seneca

CLINTON, S.C. – A National Hunting and Fishing Day event will be held on Saturday, September 24 at the South Cove County Park in Seneca.

The free, family-friendly event will be held from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Participants are invited to pack a lunch and spend the day learning about nature.

During the event, you can learn the basics of fishing, fly-tying and fly fishing. You can also shoot an air-rifle and try archery. All gear will be provided.

SC Department of Natural Resources, Trout Unlimited, SC Wildlife Federation, the US Forest Service, 4-H shooting sports and other organizations will have exhibits set up. Vendors will be selling lunch, too.

If you are unable to make the event, you can rent fishing gear from many state parks in South Carolina. The Fishing Tackle Loaner Program allows you to borrow rods, reels and tackle boxes at 42 locations around the state. You will need to bring your own bait, and make sure you have a fishing license.

“All you have to do is show up to the park and pay the park entrance fee if they have one. Anyone ages 16 and older needs to have a fishing license for fresh water or salt water, depending on where you are,” SCDNR Aquatic Education Coordinator Sarah Chabaane explained. “Bring your own bait, and you can rent some fishing gear for free and go and try it out!”

Chabaane said this is a great way to try fishing before committing to buying all of the gear. She said many people borrow gear while traveling or when some from out of town is visiting.

“Fishing is known to be a really relaxing activity. [It offers] good bonding time with friends or family or even just quality alone time to rejuvenate your energy,” she explained.

To learn more about the National Hunting and Fishing Day event, click here.