More than 80 Upstate restaurants participating in Restaurant Week SC

Restaurant Week South Carolina, the 11-day celebration of the state’s diverse restaurant scene, is underway and continues until Jan. 17.

More than 80 Upstate restaurants are participating in the event, with establishments offering lunch and/or dinner specials for takeout and in-house dining. In addition to Restaurant Week specials, all participating restaurants are offering their standard menus, as well.

Traditionally held this time of year when the industry experiences a slowdown, Restaurant Week seems even more important this year for an industry that has been hit the hard by the novel coronavirus.

A program of the South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association, Restaurant Week is designed to showcase South Carolina as one of the top culinary destinations in the nation by increasing awareness of the varying dining opportunities available throughout the state, and to stimulate business for Palmetto State restaurants.

Tickets are not required during Restaurant Week, but reservations are recommended at participating restaurants.

Go HERE to view the of Upstate restaurants participating and the special menus and pricing options offered during Restaurant Week.

Have questions? Check out Restaurant Week’s list of Frequently Asked Questions.