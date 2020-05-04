More than 30 companies sign on for SC Works first-ever virtual job fair on May 7
Jobs in manufacturing, distribution, customer service, education, government, nonprofit and healthcare will be available during SC Works Greater Upstate’s first-ever virtual job fair on Thursday, May 7.
Recruiters from more than 30 companies and organizations in Greenville, Spartanburg, Cherokee and Union counties will be online from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. to speak with job candidates, according to SC Works Business Solutions Director Johnnie-Lynn Crosby.
“There really is a solid range of jobs available – white collar, blue collar, all types of opportunities,” Crosby said.
Those wishing to attend the virtual job fair should register online and once registered must set up an SC Works job seeker account. There are no fees to attend the fair as a company or a job seeker.
Candidates will be able to upload their resumes to the job fair site and will have an opportunity to live chat with employers during the three-hour event. Participants also are encouraged to add the free Zoom app to their computer or smartphone to be prepared for possible interviews.
“Job seekers will be able to live chat with employers during the fair and there may be an opportunity for an immediate virtual interview,” Crosby said.
While South Carolina’s unemployment rate has soared in recent weeks because of COVID-19, many Upstate companies are still recruiting with more than 1,200 jobs available throughout Spartanburg, Greenville, Cherokee and Union counties. With employers and workforce services agencies unable to hold in-person job fairs because of safety and social distancing, a virtual job fair allows SC Works to still deliver employment services and potentially allow many more candidates to participate.
“We encourage job seekers to attend the virtual event just as they would a traditional job fair,” Crosby said. “Bring your positive outlook, dress to impress and be ready to answer interview questions.”
Here is the list, to date, of employers that will be represented during the May 7 event:
ArcLabs
BASF
Bausch and Lomb
Borgers USA Corp
Department of Corrections
FedEx Ground
GeStamp
Greenlink – City of Greenville
Greenville County Schools
JIT Manufacturing
Lake Emory Post Acute Care
Minghua Global
National On Demand
Newark Electronics Corporation
Nutra Manufacturing
OpSource Staffing
Parkdale Mills
People Ready
Phillips Staffing
Piedmont Community Action
Remedy Staffing
ResCare Workforce Services
SC Army National Guard
Sitel
Spartanburg County Detention Facility
Steel Creek Galvanizing
Summit Hills
Synthomer
The Charles Lea Center
The Spinx Company
United Way – Greenville
US Census
Want to attend?
Job seekers go here to register.
Companies wishing to participate go here.
The SC Works Virtual Job Fair is being sponsored by WSPA News7, Livin’ Upstate, Sitel Spartanburg and The Charles Lea Center.