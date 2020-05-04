More than 30 companies sign on for SC Works first-ever virtual job fair on May 7

Jobs in manufacturing, distribution, customer service, education, government, nonprofit and healthcare will be available during SC Works Greater Upstate’s first-ever virtual job fair on Thursday, May 7.

Recruiters from more than 30 companies and organizations in Greenville, Spartanburg, Cherokee and Union counties will be online from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. to speak with job candidates, according to SC Works Business Solutions Director Johnnie-Lynn Crosby.

“There really is a solid range of jobs available – white collar, blue collar, all types of opportunities,” Crosby said.

Those wishing to attend the virtual job fair should register online and once registered must set up an SC Works job seeker account. There are no fees to attend the fair as a company or a job seeker.

Candidates will be able to upload their resumes to the job fair site and will have an opportunity to live chat with employers during the three-hour event. Participants also are encouraged to add the free Zoom app to their computer or smartphone to be prepared for possible interviews.

“Job seekers will be able to live chat with employers during the fair and there may be an opportunity for an immediate virtual interview,” Crosby said.

While South Carolina’s unemployment rate has soared in recent weeks because of COVID-19, many Upstate companies are still recruiting with more than 1,200 jobs available throughout Spartanburg, Greenville, Cherokee and Union counties. With employers and workforce services agencies unable to hold in-person job fairs because of safety and social distancing, a virtual job fair allows SC Works to still deliver employment services and potentially allow many more candidates to participate.

“We encourage job seekers to attend the virtual event just as they would a traditional job fair,” Crosby said. “Bring your positive outlook, dress to impress and be ready to answer interview questions.”

Here is the list, to date, of employers that will be represented during the May 7 event:

ArcLabs

BASF

Bausch and Lomb

Borgers USA Corp

Department of Corrections

FedEx Ground

GeStamp

Greenlink – City of Greenville

Greenville County Schools

JIT Manufacturing

Lake Emory Post Acute Care

Minghua Global

National On Demand

Newark Electronics Corporation

Nutra Manufacturing

OpSource Staffing

Parkdale Mills

People Ready

Phillips Staffing

Piedmont Community Action

Remedy Staffing

ResCare Workforce Services

SC Army National Guard

Sitel

Spartanburg County Detention Facility

Steel Creek Galvanizing

Summit Hills

Synthomer

The Charles Lea Center

The Spinx Company

United Way – Greenville

US Census

Want to attend?

Job seekers go here to register.

Companies wishing to participate go here.

The SC Works Virtual Job Fair is being sponsored by WSPA News7, Livin’ Upstate, Sitel Spartanburg and The Charles Lea Center.