More delicious food and adventure in York County

If it’s food and outdoor adventure that you are looking for…Sorry, Lionel Ritchie….then York County has it.

York County is less than two hours away from the Greenville-Spartanburg area and offers so many activities to get your adrenaline pumping on a day trip. Living in the Upstate – the land of the lakes – most of us are familiar with wakeboarding, but YoCo has a twist on it.

I am checking out SouthTown Wake Park in Rock Hill to see how boatless wakeboarding works. Instead of boats, riders are pulled via an intricate cable system that gives adrenaline-seekers that same thrill.

There are two manmade lakes on the property with plans for more expansion and additions in the future. Since I have never done anything comparable to wakeboarding, I started in the training area where you get an informative lesson on how to maneuver on the board. The staff is helpful and uber-patient with even the youngest of adventurers. Once you have gotten comfortable with the board and your form is on point, you can move into the secondary area. You definitely have to leave your sense of pride at home because it will probably take attempt, attempt, and more attempts to get it perfect. The kiddo wakeboarders at SouthTown have the skills of a seasoned pro, comparatively speaking. They assured me, through laughter, that practice makes perfect. Hey, wiping out has never been so much fun!

If you aren’t ready to try the board just yet, they have the in-water obstacle course called the Aqua Park. You can jump, slide or bounce right into the water. It’s a ton of fun and should be on your list during your YOCO visit. Be sure to watch our video journal which showcases how adrenaline-pumping and downright cool SouthTown is.

Anne Springs Close Greenway

Another one of the true treasures of York County is the Anne Springs Close Greenway. At 2,100 acres, the Greenway is larger than New York’s Central Park. The preserved land was a gift from eight children to their mother, an avid lover of nature. There are 36 miles of trails to enjoy from biking, hiking and horseback riding. Take a trip to the suspension bridge, play in the nearby creek, take a kayak across Lake Haigler, or check out the historic dairy barn. You could spend a few days here and never repeat an activity.

You are guaranteed to work up and appetite and you don’t have to travel far to get some top-notch grub. To the Forest Porch!

Yes, Anne Springs Close Greenway has a forest porch canteen that feels like you a dining right on the hiking trails. The atmosphere is scenic and calm as the other hikers and horse riders stroll by. Don’t let the “canteen” name food you, there are some amazingly grub-worthy items on the menu. I enjoyed the Steele Creek Tacos with salmon and avocado aioli and lets just say they didn’t last very long. The menu has Cubans, pasta, salads, along with wine and beer options to enjoy right on the porch.

PuckerButt Pepper Company

I take the short trek to downtown Fort Mill and it has plenty to proud of with its charming shops and eateries…but literally the hottest ticket in town is the PuckerButt Pepper Company. (The award for best business name goes too…)

The Carolina Reaper is Guiness Certified as the World’s Hottest Pepper and It is grown right here in York County. PuckerButt has hot sauces, salsas, chocolate (with peppers in it) and even seeds so you can grow your own reapers at home. This shop has more hotness than you will ever know what to do with and there are also plenty of mild options for those that don’t like as much heat. The staff will help you pick the perfect sercy to take back to your loved ones.

YoCo Brew Trail

All that heat has me needing to cool down with a cold brew, so pull out that visit YoCo Brew Trail and let’s walk down the street to Armor Artis Brewing. In Latin, Armor Artis means “Love Craft.” This place will leave you spellbound by its atmosphere and eclectic selection. My favorite part, other than the beer selections, was the cool natural light piping through the windows overlooking downtown Fort Mill. That good energy and helpful staff makes it the perfect place to rest and recharge before exploring the many shops that are just feet away.

Whew! After a day jam packed with adventure, its time to freshen up at the Courtyard Kingsley before checking out some of the food spots at Kingsley Town Center, which are in walking distance from the hotel.

I have heard so much about the diverse food options in Kingsley, so I am looking forward to finding my favorite bites and drinks. Up first, we check out Taco Molino for a Happy Hour cocktail on their spacious shaded outdoor patio. Taco Molino has the obvious Mexican street food favorites from guac and salsa to burrito bowls and family meals. The decor is bright and vibrant, the vibe is lively but not boisterous. Even if you don’t wan to eat in the restaurant, it makes a great option to pick up a family meal to take back and eat on the splendid patio at Courtyard Kingsley. Taco Molino’s cocktail game is strong with tequila flights, boozy brunch specials and classics like margaritas and palomas.

Spice Asian Kitchen

For dinner, we walk a few steps away along the lake to Spice Asian Kitchen. Spice is spacious and modern and features a rooftop bar for you alfresco lovers. Enjoy your creative cuisine and drinks as you overlook a pulsing Kingsley Town Center. Spice offers an Asian flair to southern dishes that we have all eaten over and over again. There are plenty of traditional eats present as well – pad thais, curries, woks etc.

My favorite bite of the evening was the kimchi deviled eggs. I could have eaten a few dozen of them for my entree. The scallops married with soy and ginger and glass noodles were the perfect opening for my entree of green curry with shrimp. If you love a creative plate that still fills you up, Spice Asian kitchen is a dining experience you don’t want to miss.