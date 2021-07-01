Melissa Burkhiser’s Omis Custard Apple Cake is a Carolina Eats recipe sweepstakes finalist
Omis is German for grandmother and there’s no better dessert than one your grandmother used to make.
Melissa Burkhiser of Waynesville, NC entered her Omis Custard Apple Cake recipe in the Carolina Eats Summertime Dessert Recipe Sweepstakes presented by Ingles and was drawn as a finalist. Burkhiser received a $250 Ingles gift card and is entered in the drawing to win the sweepstakes’ grand prize, a $500 gift certificate from Hampton Furniture in Anderson. She also appeared on WSPA’s Your Carolina show, preparing her recipe alongside Ingles Chef Jasmin Queen and Your Carolina co-host Jamarcus Gaston.
“It’s a little twist on apple pie,” Burkhiser said of her recipe. “It’s more of a cake, almost like a flan consistency, so it’s really good for summertime. You can also put a little a little cinnamon on it for fall.”
Tasty and easy to make, Omis Custard Apple Cake also will last in the fridge for a few days, Burkhiser says.
Omis Apple Custard Cake
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 cups flour
- 1 1/4 stick butter
- 1 cup sugar
- 1/4 tsp baking powder
- 6 eggs
- 16 oz whipping cream
- 1 tbsp vanilla
- 5 granny smith apples (peeled and sliced lengthwise, approximately 1/2- inch thick)
Directions
- Combine flour, butter, ½ cup sugar, baking powder and 1 egg with hand mixer until blended
- Spread half of the dough in a round lightly flour dusted baking pan, or springform and put in oven on 400 degrees for 2 minutes and remove from oven
- Lay sliced apples on heated dough
- Mix remaining dough and ingredients (1/2 cup sugar, vanilla, whip cream and eggs) until foamy then pour over the apples
- Bake on 375 degrees for 1 hour (until top gets brown and knife is clean when inserted to test)
- Let cool slightly, serve warm or cold with vanilla ice cream