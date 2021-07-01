Melissa Burkhiser’s Omis Custard Apple Cake is a Carolina Eats recipe sweepstakes finalist

Omis is German for grandmother and there’s no better dessert than one your grandmother used to make.

Melissa Burkhiser of Waynesville, NC entered her Omis Custard Apple Cake recipe in the Carolina Eats Summertime Dessert Recipe Sweepstakes presented by Ingles and was drawn as a finalist. Burkhiser received a $250 Ingles gift card and is entered in the drawing to win the sweepstakes’ grand prize, a $500 gift certificate from Hampton Furniture in Anderson. She also appeared on WSPA’s Your Carolina show, preparing her recipe alongside Ingles Chef Jasmin Queen and Your Carolina co-host Jamarcus Gaston.

“It’s a little twist on apple pie,” Burkhiser said of her recipe. “It’s more of a cake, almost like a flan consistency, so it’s really good for summertime. You can also put a little a little cinnamon on it for fall.”

Tasty and easy to make, Omis Custard Apple Cake also will last in the fridge for a few days, Burkhiser says.

Omis Apple Custard Cake

Ingredients

1 1/2 cups flour

1 1/4 stick butter

1 cup sugar

1/4 tsp baking powder

6 eggs

16 oz whipping cream

1 tbsp vanilla

5 granny smith apples (peeled and sliced lengthwise, approximately 1/2- inch thick)

Directions