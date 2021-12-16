Melanie Duncan’s Easy Vegetable Soup makes the Carolina Eats finals

If you’re looking for a quick, delicious recipe during the busy holiday season, you’ll want to try Melanie Duncan’s Easy Vegetable Soup.

Duncan, of Mauldin, is a finalist in the Carolina Eats Holiday Traditions Recipe Sweepstakes presented by Ingles. Four finalists were drawn at random from among the sweepstakes entries, with each finalist receiving a $250 Ingles gift card. The four also will be entered into a drawing to win the grand prize of four tickets to Cirque Dreams Holidaze at the Peace Center in Greenville.

The busy, working Mom said she snagged the easy vegetable soup recipe from her mother-in-law.

“We tried it at my mother-in-law’s home and my kids loved it,” Duncan said. “It was a way to be able to incorporate vegetables and any leftover vegetables. Now it’s a go-to at our home any time it starts getting cold.”

Easy Vegetable Soup

Ingredients

Advertisement

2 15 oz. cans of Veg All

2 10.75 oz. cans of tomato soup

2 10.75 oz. cans of water (Melanie reuses her tomato soup cans)

1 15 oz. canned corn

1 15 oz. can of kidney beans (optional)

1/2 stick of butter

1 small onion

1 lb. hamburger meat

Directions