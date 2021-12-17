Melanie Duncan wins Carolina Eats recipe sweepstakes grand prize

Melanie Duncan of Mauldin is the grand prize winner in the Carolina Eats Holiday Traditions Recipe Sweepstakes presented by Ingles, taking home four tickets to Cirque Dreams Holidaze at the Peace Center in Greenville.

Duncan entered her Easy Vegetable Soup recipe in the quarterly recipe sweepstakes, a go-to for her family any time the weather starts getting cold.

The Carolina Eats Recipe Sweepstakes presented by Ingles is held each quarter. Four finalists are selected at random among those entering the sweepstakes, with each finalist receiving a $250 Ingles gift card.

The four finalists are invited to prepare their recipes on WSPA’s Your Carolina show alongside co-host Jamarcus Gaston and Ingles Chef Jasmin Queen, and all are entered into a drawing to win a grand prize.

Click the links below to get some great recipes for your holiday celebration from the Carolina Eats Holiday Traditions Recipe Sweepstakes presented by Ingles:

Adele Zuerner’s New York Style Cheesecake

Melanie Duncan’s Easy Vegetable Soup

Anna Pry’s Spicy Maple Pecan Pie

Cindy Ramsey’s Green Bean and Turkey Bacon Bundles