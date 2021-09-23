Melanie Duncan is a Carolina Eats finalist with her Easy Chicken Quesadillas

An easy recipe that takes less than 30 minutes, Melanie Duncan’s Easy Chicken Quesadillas is a finalist in the Carolina Eats Fall Family Favorites Recipe Sweepstakes presented by Ingles.

The Carolina Eats Recipe Sweepstakes presented by Ingles is held each quarter. Four finalists are selected at random among those entering the sweepstakes, with each finalist receiving a $250 Ingles gift card. Finalists also are entered into a drawing to win a grand prize pack, which this quarter includes a spa package from FRIGID, Greenville’s Coolest Recovery Spa, and a gift basket and $100 gift card from Mast General Store in Greenville.

“I work full time and on Tuesdays and Thursdays, I’m there until six and don’t get home until 6:30,” Duncan explains. “If I’ve forgotten to lay something out for dinner, this is always a last-minute go-to that my kids love.”

Easy Chicken Quesadillas

Ingredients

One pack Tortillas

Large size butter

2 cans 12.5 oz canned chicken

1 16 oz bag shredded cheese

¼ cup cooking wine

1 white medium onion

Salsa (optional)

Directions

Advertisement