Melanie Duncan is a Carolina Eats finalist with her Easy Chicken Quesadillas
An easy recipe that takes less than 30 minutes, Melanie Duncan’s Easy Chicken Quesadillas is a finalist in the Carolina Eats Fall Family Favorites Recipe Sweepstakes presented by Ingles.
The Carolina Eats Recipe Sweepstakes presented by Ingles is held each quarter. Four finalists are selected at random among those entering the sweepstakes, with each finalist receiving a $250 Ingles gift card. Finalists also are entered into a drawing to win a grand prize pack, which this quarter includes a spa package from FRIGID, Greenville’s Coolest Recovery Spa, and a gift basket and $100 gift card from Mast General Store in Greenville.
“I work full time and on Tuesdays and Thursdays, I’m there until six and don’t get home until 6:30,” Duncan explains. “If I’ve forgotten to lay something out for dinner, this is always a last-minute go-to that my kids love.”
Easy Chicken Quesadillas
Ingredients
- One pack Tortillas
- Large size butter
- 2 cans 12.5 oz canned chicken
- 1 16 oz bag shredded cheese
- ¼ cup cooking wine
- 1 white medium onion
- Salsa (optional)
Directions
- Open and drain juice from canned chicken
- Dice onion
- Add chicken, onion, and 1/4 cup cooking wine to saucepan and cook on medium heat until all wine is absorbed by chicken and onions are soft
- Remove from heat
- Butter one side of tortilla and place tortilla butter side down on griddle or saucepan
- Place chicken mixture on 1/2 of the tortilla shell and top with shredded cheese
- Fold tortilla shell in half to cover chicken mixture
- Cook for just a minute or two until tortilla is browned then flip to brown the other side
- Remove from heat then cut into slices and serve with salsa