Meet award-winning Upstate authors on National Book Lovers Day

Tomorrow is National Book Lovers Day, so we invited Livin’ Upstate contributor Jill Hendrix, owner of Fiction Addiction in Greenville, and Upstate authors Susan Boyer, Deb Richardson-Moore and Melinda Long by for a chat.

The Upstate is rich with award-winning authors who pen everything from children’s books to romance novels and murder mysteries. While works of fiction, many of these stories are inspired by local people, places and happenings. For example, the latest book in Richardson-Moore’s Branigan Powers mystery series, Death of a Jester, was encouraged by the creepy clown sightings that took place in Greenville a few years ago.

The former newspaper reporter who now is pastor and director of Triune Mercy Center also uses her experiences working with Greenville’s homeless as storylines in her books.

Susan Boyer has published seven mystery novels, all set in South Carolina’s Lowcountry. A resident of Greenville, Boyer is the author of the Liz Talbot Mystery Series, a series that follows Private Investigator Liz Talbot as she solves case after case. Her debut novel, Lowcountry Boil, won the 2012 Agatha Award for Best First Novel, the Daphne du Maurier Award for Excellence in Mystery/Suspense, and garnered several other award nominations.

Boyer will celebrate the launch of her latest novel, Lowcountry Boomerang, at Fiction Addiction on Tuesday, September 3, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public but attendees must register.

Melinda Long is a New York Times Bestselling Author who enjoys visiting schools to talk with children about writing…and pirates. Her titles include How I Became a Pirate, Pirates Don’t Change Diapers and Pirates Activity Book. She also has authored The Twelve Days of Christmas in South Carolina and Art Smart, Science Detective: The Case of the Sliding Spaceship, an entertaining journey through the science of the sky that can be incorporated into STEM/STEAM courses for middle-school students.

All titles listed above are available at Fiction Addiction, 1175 Woods Crossing Rd. #5, Greenville, SC 29607. The independent bookseller offers books of all flavors: fiction and nonfiction, new and used, paperbacks and hardcovers, and books for adults and children. The store also hosts numerous author events.

Store hours are: Monday – Friday, 10 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.; Closed Sunday.