McDowell's Infamous Spaghetti is a Carolina Eats recipe sweepstakes finalist

When it comes to spaghetti, Ysante McDowell’s is infamous.

Made with vodka spaghetti sauce and enhanced with Ed’s All Purpose Lemon Pepper & Garlic Seasoning, this wickedly delicious pasta dish is a favorite at the McDowell house.

“My Dad’s seasonings – we use his rubs in this – and my Mom’s special sauce make this one of our favorite dishes,” said the McDowell’s daughter, Danielle.

Added Ingles Chef Jasmin Queen, “The sauce is a little bit different and not a typical one that you would use in spaghetti, so I’m actually really excited to try this.”

A finalist in the Carolina Eats Pasta Creations Recipe Sweepstakes presented by Ingles, McDowell prepared her Infamous Spaghetti alongside Queen and Your Carolina’s Jamarcus Gaston.

As one of four sweepstakes finalists, McDowell of Chesnee, SC received a $250 Ingles gift card and is entered into the drawing to win the grand prize, an LG Range from Bob Burnett’s Appliance & Bedding Center in Spartanburg.

McDowell’s Infamous Spaghetti

Ingredients:

1 box real spaghetti noodles

1 lb. ground beef

1 cup of butter

1 cup shredded mild American cheese

Vodka spaghetti sauce

Meatballs (optional)

Ed’s Lemon Pepper & Garlic Seasoning, or any of Ed’s line of seasonings/rubs

Ranch or thousand island dressing (optional)

Directions:

Bring water to a boil with seasoning added

Add in noodles and cook about 10-15 mins stirring often

Drain water from noodles, add butter and stir until butter is melted

Brown ground beef in skillet or pan of your choice

Drain and add spaghetti sauce

Combine spaghetti noodles, ground beef, and sauce into family sized pot

Add Ed’s All Purpose Seasoning Lemon Pepper & Garlic Seasoning or an Ed’s Seasoning of your choice

Stir in shredded cheese, then add more cheese on top

Let cool for about 10 minutes covered

McDowell says this easy pasta dish takes about a half hour to prepare.