Mauldin’s Mary Baugh a Carolina Eats finalist with her Skillet Strawberry Bourbon Cobbler with Layered Cream Cheese Biscuits

No Memorial Day gathering is complete without dessert and Mary Baugh’s Skillet Strawberry Bourbon Cobbler with Layered Cream Cheese Biscuits is sure to be a crowd pleaser.

The fourth finalist in the Carolina Eats Memorial Day Chillin’ & Grillin’ Recipe Sweepstakes presented by Ingles. Mary prepared her recipe in her Mauldin kitchen with Ingles Chef Jasmin Queen and Your Carolina host Jamarcus Gaston looking on at a safe social distance via Zoom.

“One of the things I like about cooking is I can be creative, but also turn my brain off and follow directions,” Mary says. “My job is really mentally consuming so by end of the day I just want to do something with my hands, but I don’t want to think a lot about it. Following recipes allows me to work with my hands but enjoy the process and slow down at the end of the day.”

Mary says she likes the sweet, but not too sweet biscuits and the tartness of the jam-like cobbler in the Skillet Strawberry Cobbler recipe.

“This dish looks complicated but is actually very simple to make,” she adds.

Skillet Strawberry Bourbon Cobbler with Layered Cream Cheese Biscuits

Recipe makes a 11-inch cast iron or 9×13 Pyrex. Mary makes hers in an 8-inch cast iron skillet, then makes a “tester” in a 5-inch cast iron skillet to use up ingredients.

Biscuits Ingredients

3 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

2 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

2 sticks (16 tablespoons) cold salted butter, cubed, plus melted butter, for brushing

1 cup buttermilk

4 ounces cold cream cheese, sliced into 3 slices

Sugar for sprinkling, course or regular granulated (probably about 1/8-¼ cup, adjust for sweetness. If you like a sweeter cobbler, add some sugar with the honey in the strawberries. I found the tartness of cobbler was perfect once paired with ice cream)

Filling Ingredients

6 cups fresh or frozen strawberries, sliced (about 3 pounds) (since these get baked down no need to use fresh expensive local.)

1/3 cup honey (OK to add a little sugar here if want sweeter cobbler)

1 tablespoon cornstarch

3 tablespoons bourbon (optional, but who are you kidding? I’d use a little more than 3 tbs)

2 tablespoons lemon juice (fresh or bottled)

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

Biscuits Instructions

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F.

In a food processor, combine the flour, baking powder, and butter

Pulse until the mix clumps together to form larger pea-size balls

Drizzle in the buttermilk until the dough is “shaggy” looking. The dough will be a little dry

Turn the dough out onto a clean surface and pat into 1-inch thick square

Cut the dough into 4 pieces

Add 1 slice of cream cheese to 3 of the squares, gently pressing to flatten

Stack the cream cheese topped pieces on top of each other

Add the final piece (with no cream cheese) on top of the stack and press down to flatten

Dust the surface with flour and roll the dough into a 1-inch thick rectangle

Cut into 12 biscuits

Transfer to a parchment-lined baking sheet and freeze 10 minutes, to chill

Filling Instructions