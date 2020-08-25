Mary Taylor’s Oven Fried Chicken makes the finals in the Carolina Eats Winning Game Day recipe sweepstakes

Mary Taylor of Campobello, SC is the second finalist in the Carolina Eats Winning Game Day Recipe Sweepstakes presented by Ingles.

One of four finalists drawn at random from sweepstakes submissions, Mary received a $250 Ingles gift card and a chance to win a two-night stay at the Charleston Marriott. The winner will be selected at random and announced on Friday, August 28, on Your Carolina.

Mary’s Oven Fried Chicken is a quick recipe that she says turns out well every time. And it’s great for feeding a crowd of hungry sports fans because you can prepare a lot of chicken quickly, all at once.

“I love cookbooks and I read them like novels,” Mary says. “This is a recipe that came from Back of the Box Cooking.”

Oven Fried Chicken

Ingredients

Butter

2/3 cup Bisquick

1 1/2 tsp paprika

1 1/4 tsp salt

1/4 tsp pepper

Chicken pieces

Directions

Preheat oven to 425 degrees

Place an iron skillet or 9×13 dish into the oven to preheat with butter in the pan

Toss chicken into bowl of Bisquick to coat it

Place coated chicken in the pan of butter and bake 35 minutes

Turn chicken, add butter if needed and bake 15 minutes more

A variable on this recipe is to add garlic powder, Italian seasoning, Parmesan cheese or any other spices you choose.

Mary’s Pro Tip: “The secret to this recipe is keeping butter in the pan. Butter gets a bad rap, but you’re not going to eat this every day.”