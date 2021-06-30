Mary Taylor’s Ice Cream in a Bag is the perfect summertime dessert

Great for camping, a kid’s activity or even a science experiment, Ice Cream in a Bag is the perfect summertime dessert, says Mary Taylor of Campobello.

“We don’t want to be in the kitchen in the summertime, we want to be out having fun with the kids,” Taylor said. “This is an interactive ice cream recipe that you can make together.”

Ice Cream in a Bag is a finalist in the Carolina Eats Summertime Dessert Recipe presented by Ingles. As a finalist, Taylor received a $250 Ingles gift card and is entered into the drawing to win the sweepstakes’ grand prize, a $500 gift certificate from Hampton Furniture in Anderson. She also appeared on WSPA’s Your Carolina show, preparing her recipe alongside Ingles Chef Jasmin Queen and Your Carolina co-host Jamarcus Gaston.

Ice Cream in a Bag

Ingredients

2 cups half and half

4 tbsp sugar

1 tbsp vanilla extract

6 cups of ice

2/3 cup of kosher salt

Directions

Combine half and half, sugar and vanilla in a zip lock bag. Mary’s Pro Tip: Make sure you burp all air out the bag before sealing.

In a thermal bag or sturdy Ziplock bag, combine ice and kosher salt.

Place the Ziplock bag with mixture into the bag with ice mixture. Gather the frozen bag to fit your hands well and shake 8-12 minutes until desired firmness.

You may double bag the ice cream mixture to prevent tearing of the bag, but single bagging typically works just fine, according to Mary.