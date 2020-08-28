Mary Taylor is grand prize winner in the Carolina Eats Winning Game Day Recipe Sweepstakes

Carolina Eats Contest Winner Revealed

Mary Taylor of Campobello is headed to the South Carolina coast as the grand prize winner in the Carolina Eats Winning Game Day Recipe Sweepstakes presented by Ingles.

The grand prize, a two-night stay in deluxe accommodations at the Charleston Marriott was coordinated by Travel Agents International of Greenville. The winner was drawn at random from four sweepstakes finalists also named in a random draw. They are: Siobhan Rose of Socastee; Mary Taylor of Campobello; Traci McConnell of Hendersonville NC; and Camerron Dangerfield of Spartanburg.

“I am overwhelmed,” Taylor said. “There are a lot of things on my list that I’d like to do in Charleston.”

Each of the sweepstakes finalists had a chance to prepare their recipe in a recorded segment for Your Carolina alongside Ingles Chef Jasmin Queen and Your Carolina’s Jamarcus Gaston.

“This is always my favorite contest,” Queen said. “We get so many great recipes and people get to come and tell us how to make them and put their own twist to it. It’s really a lot of fun.”

In addition to a shot at the grand prize, each sweepstakes finalist received a $250 Ingles gift card.

“Even if you don’t win the grand prize, you’re still a winner,” Queen said.

In case you missed it, here are links to stories and videos for each Carolina Eats Winning Game Day Recipe Sweepstakes finalist:

