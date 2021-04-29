Make your timeline pop at The Pixel Experience, the Upstate’s first selfie museum, opening May 6

Want to make your timeline pop? Social media users across the Upstate can take their selfies to an entirely new level when The Pixel Experience opens in Greenville on May 6.

Tiffany and Bryant Simmons decided to open their new selfie museum after taking their teenage daughter to visit one in Greensboro, NC.

The interactive, self-guided gallery features 20 photo installations, wall murals and props from a ball pit to a money room and red throne room where customers can create cool content to make their social media pages pop.

“We wanted to create a safe, fun space,” said Simmons, who along with her husband, is a registered nurse. “Going through this pandemic, a lot of people have been stuck at home. So, we wanted to create a cool atmosphere for people to come and take really cool pictures.”

The Pixel Experience is limiting the number of guests to 10 per hour and COVID protocols are being observed. Guests and staff are required to wear masks, but masks can be removed while taking pictures. Exhibits are sanitized at opening and closing and frequently touched items will be sanitized throughout the day, Simmons said.

The Pixel Experience is for ages 4 and up. Tickets are $24 per hour and reservations should be booked online. The selfie museum can be reserved for a private event, with discounted rates offered for groups of 10.

Simmons encourages guests to check out the Frequently Asked Questions page of The Pixel Experience website before visiting the museum.

The Pixel Experience is located at 350 Feaster Road, Suite A, Greenville SC, (864) 603-1355.

Hours: Thursday and Friday, 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Sunday Noon – 6 p.m.

Follow @thepixelexperience864 on Facebook or on Instagram @the_pixelexperience.