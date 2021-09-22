Linda Bowser’s Taco Soup is a Carolina Eats Fall Family Favorites Recipe Sweepstakes finalist
If you’re looking for a hearty soup this fall and winter, you’ll want to try Linda Bowser’s Taco Soup recipe.
Bowser of Spartanburg is a finalist in the Carolina Eats Fall Family Favorites Recipe Sweepstakes presented by Ingles, preparing her recipe alongside Ingles Chef Jasmin Queen and Your Carolina’s Jamarcus Gaston.
The Carolina Eats Recipe Sweepstakes presented by Ingles is held each quarter. Four finalists are selected at random among those entering the sweepstakes, with each finalist receiving a $250 Ingles gift card. Finalists also are entered into a drawing to win a grand prize pack, which this quarter includes a spa package from FRIGID, Greenville’s Coolest Recovery Spa, and a gift basket and $100 gift card from Mast General Store in Greenville.
“With this recipe, you get the flavor of tacos without all the calories of tacos,” Chef Jasmin says. “I like this recipe because it’s a good, thick, hearty soup. It’s really filling.”
Taco Soup
Ingredients
- 1 1b. ground beef
- 1 med. onion, chopped
- 15 oz can Kidney Beans
- 15 oz can Black Beans
- 15 oz can Kernel Corn
- 15 oz can diced tomatoes
- 8 oz can Tomato Sauce
- 1 pouch Taco Seasoning
Toppings
- Shredded Cheddar Cheese
- Sour Cream
- Avocado
- Lime wedges
- Cilantro
- Red onion (small)
Directions
- Brown the ground beef and onion
- Drain fat
- Add remaining ingredients to the pot and stir to combine (Don’t drain canned items.)
- Cook over medium heat, letting simmer for about 10 minutes to let the flavor blend
- Enjoy with a bag of Tortilla Chips