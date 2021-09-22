Linda Bowser’s Taco Soup is a Carolina Eats Fall Family Favorites Recipe Sweepstakes finalist

If you’re looking for a hearty soup this fall and winter, you’ll want to try Linda Bowser’s Taco Soup recipe.

Bowser of Spartanburg is a finalist in the Carolina Eats Fall Family Favorites Recipe Sweepstakes presented by Ingles, preparing her recipe alongside Ingles Chef Jasmin Queen and Your Carolina’s Jamarcus Gaston.

The Carolina Eats Recipe Sweepstakes presented by Ingles is held each quarter. Four finalists are selected at random among those entering the sweepstakes, with each finalist receiving a $250 Ingles gift card. Finalists also are entered into a drawing to win a grand prize pack, which this quarter includes a spa package from FRIGID, Greenville’s Coolest Recovery Spa, and a gift basket and $100 gift card from Mast General Store in Greenville.

“With this recipe, you get the flavor of tacos without all the calories of tacos,” Chef Jasmin says. “I like this recipe because it’s a good, thick, hearty soup. It’s really filling.”

Taco Soup

Ingredients

1 1b. ground beef

1 med. onion, chopped

15 oz can Kidney Beans

15 oz can Black Beans

15 oz can Kernel Corn

15 oz can diced tomatoes

8 oz can Tomato Sauce

1 pouch Taco Seasoning

Toppings

Shredded Cheddar Cheese

Sour Cream

Avocado

Lime wedges

Cilantro

Red onion (small)

Directions