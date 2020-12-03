Kyle Burnett’s No Bake Lemon Cheesecake is a Carolina Eats Sweepstakes finalist

Kyle Burnett of Chesnee keeps a zip lock bag filled with his grandmother’s recipes. And it’s her No Bake Lemon Cheesecake with Fruit Topping that he submitted for the Carolina Eats Holiday Homestyle Recipe Sweepstakes presented by Ingles.

Both of his grandmothers taught him to cook, said Burnett, who works in the business office at Spartanburg Community College.

“I had allergies as a child and couldn’t go outside, so they taught me to cook to keep me busy,” he said.

Today, Burnett enjoys cooking and finds it to be a stress reliever.

For those looking for an easy, stress free and delicious dessert this holiday season, here is the recipe Burnett’s grandmother called cherry cheese pie.

Advertisement

No Bake Lemon Cheesecake with Fruit Topping

Ingredients:

1 graham cracker pie crust

8 oz. cream cheese – softened (Do not use fat free.)

1 can sweetened condensed milk

1/3 cup lemon juice

1 teaspoon vanilla in medium bowl

Directions:

Beat cream cheese until light and fluffy

Add one can sweetened condensed milk and blend thoroughly

Stir in lemon juice and vanilla

Pour into graham cracker crust

Chill 3 hours

Top with fruit topping

The four finalists in the Carolina Eats Holiday Homestyle Recipe Sweepstakes receive a $250 Ingles gift card. The grand prize winner, drawn at random, will receive a $500 gift certificate from Bob Burnett’s Appliance & Bedding Center in Spartanburg to be used toward the purchase of anything in the store. Finalists also appeared in person or via Zoom with Jamarcus Gaston and Ingles Chef Jasmin Queen on WSPA’s Your Carolina show.