Kim London wins grand prize in the Carolina Eats Pasta Creations Recipe Sweepstakes presented by Ingles

The grand prize winner in the Carolina Eats Pasta Creations Recipe Sweepstakes presented by Ingles has been crowned, with Kim London of Abbeville taking home an LG Range from Bob Burnett’s Appliance & Bedding Center in Spartanburg.

London submitted her Chicken Mushroom Spinach Ravioli recipe in the quarterly sweepstakes and was drawn as one of the four finalists. Each finalist received a $250 Ingles gift card and was entered into the grand prize drawing.

“I love to cook and my family loves to eat,” London said. “I was cooking this one night for supper and we saw the ad on television and my daughter said to just try it, so I did, and you called me.”

Other finalists in the Carolina Eats Pasta Creations Recipe Sweepstakes presented by Ingles were: Ysante McDowell of Chesnee who submitted her McDowell’s Infamous Spaghetti; Derik Vanderford of Union, entering his Crowdpleaser Italian Surf & Turf Pasta; and Dana Whitmire of Forest City, NC, submitted her Best Baked Mac & Cheese.

Ingles, WSPA and Livin’ Upstate present the Carolina Eats sweepstakes each quarter, with the next sweepstakes scheduled to begin in May.

There is no purchase required to enter. Simply submit your recipe online along with a photo of the finished dish and you’ll be entered for a chance to win some great prizes.

Advertisement

Four finalists are selected at random, with each receiving a $250 Ingles gift card. Finalists automatically are entered into the grand prize drawing.

Sweepstakes finalists also come to WSPA studios in Spartanburg to prepare their recipes alongside Ingles Chef Jasmin Queen and WSPA’s Jamarcus Gaston in a recorded segment to air on WSPA’s Your Carolina show.

Watch for the next Carolina Eats Pasta Creations Recipe Sweepstakes presented by Ingles coming soon!