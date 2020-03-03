Kim Garrison’s Party Fajitas make the finals in the Carolina Eats March Hoops Recipe Sweepstakes

If you’re throwing a basketball tournament watch party this month, Kim Garrison’s Party Fajitas is the recipe for you.

A resident of Taylors, Garrison is a finalist in the Carolina Eats March Hoops Recipe Sweepstakes presented by Ingles. She visited WSPA’s Studio B kitchen to prepare her dish alongside Livin’ Upstate and Your Carolina Host Jamarcus Gaston and Ingles Chef Jasmin Queen.

Winner of the weight-loss reality television show, My Diet is Better Than Yours, Chef Jasmin teaches how to eat what you want by replacing less healthy food with better options. An Ingles Chef for the past four years, she shares her healthy swap tips at The Ingles Table.

Using ingredients from Ingles, Garrison showed us how she prepares her Party Fajitas, offering a twist on the use of Fajita Mix. Rather than adding water to the mix as directed on the package, Garrison sprinkles the mix directly onto the chicken and vegetables to make them spicier.

Ingredients

2 lbs. boneless chicken breast or tenders

2 bell peppers (one red, one green)

1 large sweet onion

1 ripe tomato

1 pack of Fajita Mix

Olive oil

Toppings for fajitas: lettuce, tomato, raw onions, jalapeno peppers, sour cream, cheese, variety of shells and chips

Directions

Heat olive oil in a pan on gas grill on medium heat.

Cook the chicken in the pan until done (no pink inside).

Remove the chicken and add more olive oil to coat the pan. Put the sliced peppers and onion in the pan. Cook until tender. Place the chicken back in the pan with the veggies and sprinkle the fajita mix over the chicken and vegetables.

Add a few slices of tomatoes for color and flavor.

Once everything is heated through remove from heat. Place mixture in soft shell, hard shell, or eat on top of lettuce and tomatoes as a salad. Add the toppings you like: cheese, salsa, black beans, jalapeno pepper or sour cream.

Watch Your Carolina at 9 a.m. on Monday, March 9, when we’ll draw the grand prize winner of the Carolina Eats March Hoops Recipe Sweepstakes. The winner will receive a Big Green Egg from Bob Burnett’s Appliance & Bedding Center.