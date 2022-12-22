Juniper to hold New Year’s Eve Rooftop Masquerade

GREENVILLE, S.C. – Juniper will be holding a New Year’s Eve Rooftop Masquerade party!

The party will kick off on Saturday, Dec. 31 at 8:30 p.m. at the AC Hotel by Marriott Greenville, located at 315 South Main Street in Greenville.

“We’re so excited for this year, and we’re going even bigger than last year,” Juniper General Manager William Ruwer said. “And we’re not just having activities in Juniper, which is the best views in the whole city, but also downstairs in our hotel in the event spaces. So, there’s going to be a multi-level experience for our guests.”

Guest will be able to enjoy two parties with entertainment in Juniper and the AC’s Reedy Hall.

“Our goal is for you to come in, pay your ticket, and you don’t have to worry about anything else. We have premium bar. We are working with Belvedere, Moët, Hennessey, so it’s going to be the extremely high-end bars. We’re also going to have a welcome toast with extra champagne,” Ruwer said.

Tickets include:

Welcome toast with Moët & Chandon

NYE party favors

Steel Toe Stiletto performance

DJs creating that NYE vibe, including Carolina Costa

4 hours of prepaid premium bar

Multiple food stations and delicious Hors d’oeuvres

An Electric Countdown Celebration

Midnight Toast with Chandon

General admission is $200. If you buy a 10-pack bundle, tickets are $150 each. VIP tickets are sold out.

For more information, visit Juniper’s website. Follow Juniper on Facebook and Instagram.