Join Southern Om’s Summer Challenge & win free yoga

GREENVILLE, S.C. – Summer is here, and it’s the perfect time to focus on improving your well-being and achieving your fitness goals. Southern Om, a renowned hot yoga studio in the Upstate, invites you to experience the transformative power of hot yoga. With two convenient locations in Greenville County and a dedicated community, Southern Om offers a unique yoga experience that will leave you feeling refreshed and revitalized.

Southern Om has gained a reputation as one of the Upstate’s top yoga studios, earning the title of the best yoga studio multiple times. The studio takes pride in fostering a vibrant and inclusive yoga community. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced yogi, you’ll feel welcomed and supported at Southern Om.

The Benefits of Hot Yoga

You might wonder why you would choose hot yoga when the summer heat is already upon us. Pace Beattie, owner of Southern Om, explains that heating the room serves a purpose: to promote sweating and detoxification. Just as a sponge is cleansed when squeezed out, the body benefits from sweating out toxins. Hot yoga offers more than just detoxification. The elevated temperature helps increase flexibility, allowing for deeper stretches and improved mobility.

“Hot yoga has many benefits besides just sweating,” Beattie explains. “First of all, when the body’s warm, I think we tend to stretch more. It’s a little bit more limber. I mean, most things bend better when they’re warm versus when they’re cold. You sleep better, I think you feel better. The body works better. I just feel better. I mean, after a great hot yoga class, there’s nothing like just walking out after a great sweat.”

Southern Om takes hot yoga to the next level with the use of infrared heat. The studio incorporates far-infrared heat panels, similar to those found in popular far-infrared saunas.

Advertisement

“We thought if we’re going to have to heat the rooms, why not heat it in a way where you get some health benefits as well?” Beattie explains.

These panels radiate gentle warmth from the ceiling, providing the benefits of both hot yoga and far-infrared heat. Not only will you enjoy the advantages of the yoga practice, but you’ll also experience the skin-rejuvenating effects of infrared heat.

Southern Om also ends each class with a cool lavender towel.

The 10-Week Summer Challenge

If you’re ready to fully immerse yourself in hot yoga, Southern Om’s 10-week Summer Challenge is the perfect opportunity. This challenge has been running for over a decade, offering a structured program to help you achieve your fitness goals while earning exciting rewards. By attending classes regularly over the 70-day challenge period, you unlock a series of achievements. Practice 30 times to receive the coveted Summer Challenge T-shirt, specially designed by Southern Om. Achieve 50 classes to earn the shirt and a free month of yoga, or challenge yourself to complete 70 classes for an impressive two months of free yoga and the exclusive T-shirt.

Customized Workshops for Personalized Guidance

Southern Om understands that every individual is unique and may require specific guidance. That’s why the studio offers specialized workshops for individuals or groups. These workshops provide an opportunity to have postures broken down and receive one-on-one attention from experienced instructors. Unlike regular classes, workshops allow for a thorough understanding of each pose and personalized assistance, helping you progress confidently on your yoga journey. Click here to learn more about the workshops.

An Irresistible Introductory Offer

If you’re curious about hot yoga and Southern Om’s offerings, the studio provides an enticing introductory offer. For just $44, you can enjoy a month of unlimited classes. This package allows you to explore the various styles of yoga available at Southern Om, aligning with your individual goals and preferences.

Locations

Southern Om Woodruff Road – 1140 Woodruff Road Greenville, SC 29607

Southern Om West End – 1116 S. Main Street, Suite D Greenville, SC 29601

For more information, visit SouthernOm.com. You can also follow along on Facebook and Instagram.