It’s time to pig out at the annual Mauldin BBQ Cook-off

Sooie! It’s almost time to pig out at the City of Mauldin’s yearly BBQ Cook-off.

Sanctioned by the South Carolina Barbeque Association, the 9th Annual SOOIE. Mauldin BBQ Cook-off will feature more than 20 cookers from across the Southeast, competing to bring the best BBQ to the Upstate South Carolina city.

The two-day festival opens Friday night, September 20, with the Anything Butt competition, where participating cookers serve anything BUTT their BBQ to pique attendees’ taste buds. Sliders, grilled chicken and smoked cobbler could be on the menu, but the only way to know what’s cooking is to come by and try it for yourself.

Saturday, September 21, is the main event, a BBQ Cook-off competition with a panel of certified BBQ tasters from the South Carolina Barbeque Association.

The public also will have a chance to cast votes for their favorite BBQ, with the winner receiving the People’s Choice Award.

A can’t-miss event in the Upstate, the Mauldin BBQ Cook-off also features live music and family fun.

Volunteer opportunities

Need service hours or just want to lend a hand? There are plenty of opportunities for individuals and groups to volunteer at this year’s Mauldin BBQ Cook-Off. Volunteers are needed both Friday and Saturday, with those who work receiving a free dinner plate Friday night and a free tasting pass for Saturday.

Each shift is 2.5 hours. Volunteers should be high school age or older. Middle school students may partner with a parent or adult. A volunteer training session will be held prior to the event date. For more information on volunteering, email lori.wilsonide@gmail.com.

Volunteers can sign up online by clicking here.

Want to go?

What: SOOIE., Mauldin BBQ Cook-off

When: Anything Butt Competition, Friday, September 20, 6 pm – 9 pm; BBQ Cook-off, Saturday, September 21, 11 am – 3 pm

Where: Mauldin Cultural Center, 101 E Butler Rd, Mauldin, SC 29662