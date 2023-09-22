Ingles Open Road: Wai Mauna

SUP everybody? That’s “SUP” as in S-U-P an acronym for stand-up paddleboard. Which is exactly what we’re getting into today – falling in love with a whole new activity while trying to avoid falling in.

We’re back in Asheville, paddling the third oldest river in the world – the French Broad. And we’re exploring with a group that is leading the way in private guided paddleboard adventures: Wai Mauna.

Wai Mauna is Hawaiian for “River in the Mountains”. Owner and founder, Kyle Ellison was raised in Maui and is a former paddleboard racer. When he moved to Asheville, he wanted to bring a little of that “Aloha” spirit to the mountains. And we’re sure glad he did.

This sport was born in Hawaii and has taken the mainland by storm. The paddleboards are a super versatile and fun way to explore because you can stand up, kneel down, lie down, you name it. It seems like every lake and river you see these days has someone gracefully gliding across the water, and these guys are a big help.

Every tour with Wai Mauna is private, and they do a great job with lessons beforehand.

Once you’re ready to embark on your adventure a few different guided tours await. We’re exploring Asheville’s River Arts District from the water. And while you paddle, your expert guide treats you to special insight into the history of the area, the nature that surrounds you, and the special galleries and breweries that call the RAD home.

Wai Mauna is a great way to experience the mountains and the water all at the same time. And it’s a company that makes sure you have a great time. So come on down to Asheville and have some flat out fun with some stand-up guys.