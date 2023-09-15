Ingles Open Road: Twin Willows

The following is paid content from Ingles Markets

We’re doing a little relaxing in the Blue Ridge Mountains at a place that sits on 14 of the prettiest acres you’ll find anywhere. A place to unwind, connect, and have some awesome food. Welcome to Twin Willows.

This is a breathtaking estate property located just outside the quaint town of Mars Hill, North Carolina. With mountain views, walking trails, a babbling brook, and gorgeous grounds, this is a place that you have to check out for your next getaway.

Twin Willows features a variety of options for staying here – giving you a great basecamp for exploring the Blue Ridge Mountains. We’re getting started checking out a little bit of history at The Stines House.

This 100-year-old home features all the modern amenities and the charm of a historic property. It’s a perfect mountain retreat that’s first class all the way – with a variety of rooms.

Rustic luxury awaits at The Stable – another lodging opportunity here at Twin Willows. And the Cascades Cottage provides even further accommodation. So, if you’re planning that next big group get-together – this is the spot.

The rooms are beautifully appointed and really unique to the property – which not only makes it a wonderful place to stay, it adds some fun local flavor as your home away from home.

One of the things to love about Twin Willows is that you don’t have to stay here to come and enjoy. You can pop in to take in the grounds, good food, and good music.

Such as Nashville artists Joe Lasher and Kaitlyn Baker who brought the night’s entertainment during our visit. And they always deliver an awesome show.

And the food here is incredible. Smokin’ Joe Lasher featured on The Ingles Table serves up amazing dishes here. You can order ahead and get your grub to go – but I’d recommend hanging out and enjoying a delicious meal here on the estate.

This is a property where friends and family take center stage. You can jump in with the group and join in the fun – or you can find that quiet corner to relax and recharge. You’re walking distance from coffee shops, breweries, and restaurants – and also, a world away. So come on down to Twin Willows and treat yourself to a great getaway.