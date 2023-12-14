Ingles Open Road: Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland

If you’re looking for the best Christmas light drive around, it’s time to head to the waterpark!

As in Soaky Mountain Waterpark in Sevierville, Tennessee. This is the host site for this year’s Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland. We’ve been to a couple of their other locations before on the show, and this is always a great way to pack in the spectacle of the holiday season.

Here, you drive into a world of enchantment and holiday magic as you immerse yourself in a mesmerizing array of custom-built light displays, all synchronized perfectly to the festive tunes playing on your radio.

I don’t know if light choreography is a thing, but if it is, these guys have perfected the dance. All of these displays are perfectly timed to music and that joy and drama really hits home as you cruise through this course of Christmas lights.

This is the place to thoroughly embrace your inner Clark Griswold and lean into the crazy show that these guys put on. The tunnels, the towering trees, and the twinkling lights take you to another world. Embark on a whimsical journey through Santa’s Safari, where you’ll encounter the jolliest man himself and his merry friends from the North Pole. The mischievous elves are sure to sprinkle some delightful surprises along the way, providing plenty of opportunities for super fun snapshots and everlasting memories.

Driving through here it’s a ton of fun because you’re experiencing it with your friends and family – and you’re witnessing the joy that everyone else is experiencing all around you. It’s a great way to get into the holiday spirit.

And if Sevierville is a little far for the family truckster, Shadracks is also hosting shows in Marietta, GA, Johnson City, TN, and Tryon, NC. The ultimate experience awaits – and it’s just a car ride away.