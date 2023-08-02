Ingles Open Road: Scenic Helicopter Tours

I’m Chris Bainbridge, and I love the Carolinas. This is an amazing place to find adventure in all shapes and sizes – even in our changing world. Ingles sent me on a mission to bring you the very best of what our beautiful home has to offer – food, fun, nature, music, and more… all affordable, and all out of the ordinary. This is The Ingles Open Road.

We’re taking the Ingles Open Road to new heights – exploring the Blue Ridge Mountains without trekking poles, backpacks, or hiking boots. Nope, today we’re lifting off for a whole new kind of adventure.

This is Scenic Helicopter Tours. A family-owned and operated helicopter tour company, these guys got their start back in 1972. And today they’re going strong in two locations – one in East Tennessee, and another in Asheville… where we’re getting geared up for a good time.

It’s important to arrive 20-30 minutes before your flight time for your pre-flight briefing. Once you’re properly up to speed on all the in’s and out’s, it’s time to climb aboard.

Every seat in this baby is a window seat – with comfort and quality taking priority as you strap in for the ride of a lifetime.

Seeing the Blue Ridge Mountains from this vantage point is amazing, and while you’re certainly up in the air, the prices aren’t out of this world. There are a variety of tours you can choose from – whether you want to experience the beauty and architecture of Asheville, or the majestic mountains of the scenic surroundings, there’s something for everyone, every age, and at every price point.

Soaring over the treetops gives you some pretty great views – and some pretty great perspective. We all share this big, beautiful planet together. We only get one. So, let’s take care of it – and each other. Your weekend is waiting on the Ingles Open Road.