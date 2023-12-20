Ingles Open Road: Pettit Creek Farms

Welcome to a Country Christmas – where all is merry and bright. This is Pettit Creek Farms, and here in Cartersville, Georgia the holiday spirit is in full effect.

This working family farm got its start back in 1945. The crowds have grown beyond just the family these days though. And the livestock has expanded as well. Sure, there are still the barnyard mainstays of cows and chickens. But a zebra? A camel? Yep, ready and waiting for you.

The petting zoo is a great place to make some fun new friends during your visit. And these guys have some very special four-legged visitors right now – all the way from the North Pole.

Here you can meet Santa and two of his favorite reindeer, Comet and Cupid. It’s a prime photo op for those upcoming Christmas Cards, and a great opportunity to share what’s on your wish list. And let’s be real here people – when else are you going to be able to get up close and personal with Santa’s reindeer? Truly an opportunity not to be missed.

If the cool nights of the Christmas season give you pause, you’re in luck. The bonfires are a rustic and beautiful way to keep warm, along with hot cocoa, smores, and funnel cakes. I mean who doesn’t love a good Christmas funnel cake?

One of the really special experiences here is the Christmas light hayride. You can drive through in your own vehicle, but we find that being out in the crisp holiday air and bouncing along in the hay wagon is a holly jolly way to spend a yuletide evening. The lights sparkle throughout this 80-acre farm. And the memories you make here will last long after your twinkling tour.

Another great way to remember your visit is to take home a souvenir. Like this six-foot Fraser Fir. Yep, you can find your Christmas tree here at Pettit Creek Farms as well – truly a one-stop-shop for a fun old-fashioned family Christmas.

And that’s really what your experience here at Pettit Creek Farms is all about. It’s spending time with friends and family and soaking up the magic of the season. It’s being around those beasts that carried the wise men… and Santa Claus. And it’s leaning into the warmth and joy of the holidays – even on these cool Christmas nights.