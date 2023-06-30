Ingles Open Road: Mountaineer Motor Tours

I’m Chris Bainbridge, and I love the Carolinas. This is an amazing place to find adventure in all shapes and sizes – even in our changing world. Ingles sent me on a mission to bring you the very best of what our beautiful home has to offer – food, fun, nature, music, and more… all affordable, and all out of the ordinary.

The roaring 20’s were high times in the Land of Sky. It was the type of place where a fella and a flapper could flimflam a flattie in a flivver. And if you understood any of that – boy, do we have an experience for you.

This is Mountaineer Motor Tours. The vision of Heath Towson, this is a completely unique way to experience the history of this Art Deco gem of a city where Thomas Wolfe said, “the streets were foaming with mad exuberant life.” It was true in the 1920’s, and a century later it’s still true today.

We’re getting our start at a place featured in a former episode of the show, Historic Grovewood Village and the Estes-Winn Antique Car Museum – where we’re climbing aboard this gorgeous 1923 Ford Model-T Convertible, also known as Mabeline.

Everything about this experience transports you – yes, literally because after all you are in a moving vehicle – but more to the point you take a step back in time as you learn about the architecture, city development, and history of Asheville.

Heath was born and raised here, and his connection with Asheville is undeniable. His passion for storytelling and keeping the tales of this town alive really draws you in as you experience the many various districts and neighborhoods of this fabled city.

Advertisement

There is the Grove Park area – famously anchored by the imposing and beautiful Grove Park Inn – that features historic homes and tree-lined lanes. There’s Church Street, with its beautiful houses of worship and bells on the hour. There’s the Grove Arcade flanked by the Battery Park Hotel. And then there’s the heart of downtown itself, still alive and foaming with that mad exuberant life.

Traveling around in this classic convertible, out in the elements, and tuned into the sounds and sites of the city is a fantastic way to explore Ingles’ hometown – one that’s full of stories.

Remember a lid and cheaters (that’s a hat and sunglasses for those of you not hep to the jive) – and feel free to lean into the bee’s knees 1920’s theme of a fun day out.

Your weekend is waiting on the Ingles Open Road.