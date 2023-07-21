Ingles Open Road: Mercer Music at Capricorn

I’m Chris Bainbridge, and I love the Carolinas. This is an amazing place to find adventure in all shapes and sizes – even in our changing world. Ingles sent me on a mission to bring you the very best of what our beautiful home has to offer – food, fun, nature, music, and more… all affordable, and all out of the ordinary. This is The Ingles Open Road.

We’re visiting a place that’s a celebration of some of the true icons of American music. Artists who defined a sound – in a place that became the Mecca of music in the deep south, that today finds its home in the heart of a major university. Welcome to Mercer Music at Capricorn.

Located on the campus of Mercer University in Macon, Georgia, this place is a living tribute to some of the greats of soul and southern rock. Otis Redding, The Allman Brothers, and many more recorded here in Macon. And today we’re learning more about those stories from the past and how this place is shaping the future.

We’re getting our start here in the Capricorn Museum, where they interpret the history and impact of Capricorn Records and Capricorn Sound Studios in the context of Macon’s rich music heritage. More than 1,200 square feet of artifacts, murals and interactive digital kiosks featuring music, video and text bring Capricorn’s story to life.

This museum is fun, interactive, and super informative. The story of Capricorn begins with the 1960s and Macon’s thriving Soul scene ruled by Otis Redding Jr., who was a partner in purchasing the building on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. that would become Capricorn Sound Studios. There are cool artifacts from the studio’s heyday here, and amazing digital displays that allow you to do a super deep dive into this musical world.

And as awesome as the museum is, that’s only part of the story here at Mercer Music at Capricorn. The sound studios are amazing and still in use today.

Studio A, the original studio that produced some of Capricorn Records’ biggest hits, has been well-preserved to maintain the distinctive sound that was a signature of this historic studio. Studio B – a new addition – features video projection and is suitable for orchestral or larger ensemble recording, or film scoring. Complementing the two main studios are a smaller mixing studio and two vocal isolation rooms.

Yes, music is still being made here today and the Capricorn Music Incubator is a great place for musicians to take their sound to the next level collaborating with others in the biz, while utilizing some of the great rehearsal rooms here.

If you have a love of music, then this place has to be on your bucket list. Your weekend is waiting on the Ingles Open Road.