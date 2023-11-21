Ingles Open Road: Joy Rides

We’re exploring the Blue Ridge Mountains on horseback – taking in the beauty of these surroundings atop these beautiful creatures.

This is Joy Rides – the vision of owner Joy Kennedy. Here in Barnardsville, North Carolina – just 20 minutes from Asheville – she has created an oasis in the mountains for horse lovers of all ages. This place is 14 acres of awesome. Whether you’re a seasoned rider or it’s your first time on a horse… you’ll love it here.

Even though you’re minutes from the city it feels like a world away. It’s so peaceful here and a great jumping off point for an unforgettable experience.

When you arrive and check in you feel like family from the get-go – chilling out on the porch and getting to know your host and fellow riders. Then, it’s time to get to know the horses. The instruction is great – really making you feel at ease. And once you meet your new equine friend, it’s time to saddle up for adventure.

The trails here are custom-designed by Joy and it’s a glorious experience that’s so much more than your typical trail ride.

Joy says that 90% of riding is your presence and your connection with the horse. And with all the twists and turns and ups and downs of the trail, that connection happens quickly here. Being able to establish a relationship and communicate with these amazing animals is what Joy Rides is all about.

The trail travels the ridgeline, and you emerge here with a spectacular Blue Ridge Mountain view. And it’s a great place to pack in that Ingles picnic and just enjoy.

What a beautiful place to visit. And, if you’d like to extend that visit and make this your basecamp for exploring the area – you’re in luck! Joy Rides offers several options to stay right here on the farm. Up here hanging out amongst the horses you feel a real sense of peace. It’s a beautiful spot and we couldn’t recommend it more.