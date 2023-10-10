Ingles Open Road: Fontana Village Resort

We’re treating you to a sneak peek at a top fall vacation destination in the Smokies. As the cool weather is slowly creeping in and the leaves start to put on their best shade of autumn color, it’s time to escape into the mountains and make the most of those warm days and cool nights.

This is Fontana Village Resort. Located in the far western tip of North Carolina where the Little Tennessee River turns into Lake Fontana, this mountain treasure awaits with a huge variety of options for rest, relaxation, and recreation.

Before checking out all that the main campus has to offer, we’re starting things off here at the Marina. They’ve set us up with a great pontoon boat today, but you can also rent kayaks and paddleboards, or treat yourself to one of their guided tours.

Lake Fontana provides over 200 miles of shoreline, and more than 10,000 acres of water to explore.

Be sure to visit the Fontana Dam. This was built in the early 1940’s to provide power to support the war effort. The Dam itself is the largest east of the Mississippi at 480 feet high and 2,365 feet across the Little Tennessee River. And it’s responsible for this awesome resort we’re checking out today.

Fontana Village was originally built as a town to support the workers and their families who came from all over to construct the massive dam. And it’s still welcoming new folks to this gateway to the Smokies. The resort boasts a wide range of accommodations, including rooms and suites within The Lodge, on-site cabins, and a campground fit for RV and tent camping on beautiful Cheoah Lake.

And that’s just where you’re sleeping. Your waking hours treat you to so many awesome activities including the Stone Creek Pool and Lazy River; basketball, sand volleyball and tennis courts; 18-hole disc golf and mini golf; a softball diamond; miles of on-site trails for hiking and biking; and fun, family activities like horseshoes, billiards, cornhole boards and more.

There are also great dining options. So, if you’re in the area exploring the Tail of the Dragon – an incredible mountain roadway – you can pop in and treat yourself to some delicious food.