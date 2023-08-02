Ingles Open Road: Boon Life Adventures

I’m Chris Bainbridge, and I love the Carolinas. This is an amazing place to find adventure in all shapes and sizes – even in our changing world. Ingles sent me on a mission to bring you the very best of what our beautiful home has to offer – food, fun, nature, music, and more… all affordable, and all out of the ordinary. This is The Ingles Open Road.

We’re gearing up for adventure near Lake Lure, North Carolina, as we do a little four-wheeling with a group that knows all about overcoming obstacles. If you want some fun in the outdoors with some excitement thrown in – we have just the place for you.

This is Boon Life Adventures. The vision of husband-and-wife team, Stu and Dee, this guided outdoor experience company was off and running in 2021 with a heart for hospitality. But when a fire destroyed their home and business in 2022, these folks who are famous for navigating bumpy roads had quite the hill to climb.

Today the business is back up and running and we’re super excited to share our experience in the hopes that you come on out and give it a try – and help these awesome people keep their dream alive.

After all the intro’s and waivers are completed you get started with a thorough orientation. And once you get your 411 on your ATV, you’re ready to get started.

The great thing about Boon Life Adventures is that it’s a guided experience. You don’t have to worry about getting lost or over your head. They’ll share great expertise about the land and the wildlife, and you’ll learn a lot while you’re out here.

And oh yeah. You’ll have a ton of fun. These 4-wheelers are awesome. As you go pounding through the North Carolina wilderness you are going to love the thrill of the ride. And it’s a ride that they try and make available to any and everyone, including riders as young as 13 years old.

They also offer a super fun outdoor escape room. When you combine this with your off-road expedition you can make a whole day of it out here. Just grab that Ingles picnic from a store up the way and take some time to unwind, reconnect, and have fun. Your weekend is waiting on the Ingles Open Road.