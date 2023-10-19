Indaco brings a taste of Charleston to downtown Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. – Located in the heart of downtown Greenville, Indaco is more than just a restaurant. It’s a warm embrace of Italian cuisine, a celebration of local ingredients, and a gathering place for families. Whether you’re a meatball enthusiast, a pizza lover, or simply in search of an exceptional dining experience, Indaco is sure to leave a lasting impression.

Indaco’s menu is a delightful mix of traditional Italian classics and inventive creations.

“We’re a rustic Italian,” Chef Josh Begley explained. “We base our food mostly off of what the farmers have. Being in the Upstate, you’ve got a lot of really good produce coming from North Carolina, and you get the southern stuff from the Charleston area.”

The restaurant takes immense pride in its meatballs, prepared differently from the usual recipe.

“The meatballs are kind of like our pride and joy. Obviously, you can’t have good Italian food if you don’t have good meatballs,” Chef Josh said. “We do ours a little bit different. We don’t use eggs in ours. We use heavy cream and milk. So, it’s a lot lighter, a lot fluffier meatball than you’re probably usually used to. It’s not very dense.”

Indaco crafts its pasta in-house, offering a variety of traditional and creative options. The wood-fired pizza oven ensures each slice is a slice of perfection, from the traditional Margherita to the adventurous fig. As if that weren’t enough, the pastry chef, Chef Michael, adds a sweet touch to the meal, with dessert options like a unique twist on Tiramisu and a divine seven-layer chocolate bar. Don’t forget to explore their delectable selection of in-house gelatos.

“Friends and family are welcome,” Chef Josh explained. “Kids can play on the green space outside, so it’s definitely a family vibe that we’re going for.”

With Ice on Main soon to be just outside their doors, Indaco plans to offer coffee, hot chocolate, and cookie packages for the kids, ensuring a festive experience for all. Parents can relax at the full bar while their children enjoy the icy fun. It’s the perfect place to savor a hearty meal and make cherished memories during the Winter season.

Visit Indaco, located at 40 W. Broad Street in downtown Greenville, and savor the taste of Charleston. Don’t forget to explore their website, indacorestaurant.com, for more information about this culinary gem. You can also follow along on Facebook and Instagram.